“LeBron Was Most Def Ball Hogging”: Fans Blame LBJ For Steph Curry’s Poor Shooting, “Forcing the GREATEST Shooter Ever Into a Role Player”

LeBron James is once again enhancing his legend and solidifying his legacy as the second-leading scorer for Team USA at 40 years old, averaging 16.5 points per game.

Steve Kerr’s squad did need LeBron to overextend himself a bit in exhibition play with a valiant performance against South Sudan, where he scored the game-winning bucket.

Since those couple of games, the rest of the team has caught up for the most part. Kevin Durant has returned, and the wins are coming easier.

Is Steph Curry’s Poor Shooting A Result Of Playing In LeBron James’ System?

The uncharacteristically bad shooting of Steph Curry has become a growing concern, especially for fans on social media. The greatest shooter in NBA history is shooting 33 percent from the field and less than 24 percent from three-point land in his past three games, which is unheard of.

Some people blame James and his style of play. They also pointed to LeBron’s ball dominance in Olympic play as the reason free agents such as Klay Thompson didn’t want to come to L.A. this offseason.

According to the FB group NBA Real Talk Backup, one user blames LeBron directly for Curry’s poor shooting.

“Sad to see that LeBron has forced the GREATEST shooter ever into a role player Mike Miller type position SMH. So that Bron can ball hog and have a farewell Olympics tour…No wonder stars avoid joining up with him on the Lakers they know this will happen.”

There are two types of LeBron people. The unwavering, devoted fan of everything the NBA’s all-time leading scorer and first player billionaire does. And the critical opponents of the power he wields, his approach to team-building and his 4-6 Finals record as proof.”

LeBron fans will of course shut this notion down completely, dismissing it as pure hate.

One FB user wasn’t buying it, responding to the post, saying “Or he just shot poorly last game, referencing the 103-86 win over South Sudan on Wednesday in which Curry missed all six of his threes and was 1-for-9 from the field.

That brings his Olympic total to 3-for-13 from long-distance, a paltry 23%. Include the last two tune-up games before the Olympics, and it’s 7-of-29 (24%).

Fans either blamed Curry or blamed LeBron, there was no in-between here.

LeBron fans found it absurd that he would be blamed for Curry’s horrible shooting. Curry apologists pointed out the careers of Chris Bosh and Kevin Love and how they diminished once playing with LeBron. Despite winning championships, they were never the same players afterward.



Steph Curry fans seem to be panicking, but anyone can have a couple of bad shooting nights, even the GOAT.

Especially when he’s playing a secondary role in a system that is being created on the go with a bunch of other legendary players. Some fans see it as a competition, but the objective is to bring home the gold, and so far, so good. Before this Olympics is over all of the legends will have made their mark, including Curry.