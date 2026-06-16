‘We Shading Full Time Moms Now?’: LeBron James Said He Doesn’t Like Stay-At-Home Moms Who ‘Sit On The Couch Every Day Just Chilling,’ and Now Fans Come for Him 

LeBron James was having a casual conversation on the “Everybody’s Crazy” podcast hosted by April McDaniel and his wife Savannah James. In this particular episode from last October super streamer Kai Cenat was also in the conversation, along with a few others.

One topic that has seemed to rub some women the wrong was recently revisited in a post on X and it has to do with stay-home moms. LeBron claims that he couldn’t date a stay at home mom, and the reasons why also ruffled some feathers.

With his wife and her co-host looking on at him like he had three heads, and the other guests clearly either befuddled or uncomfortable with his statement, Bron explained his reasoning.

LeBron James says he couldn't date a stay at home woman



“I think personally me today, if I was not in a relationship, I could not have a stay at home woman”



“For me, who I am at 40 and what I got going on, just coming home and seeing somebody sitting on the couch every day… pic.twitter.com/IpWO8yJfIo — Jack (@Jackkk) June 16, 2026

“I think personally me today, if I was not in a relationship, I could not have a stay-at-home woman,” he said. “For me, who I am at 40 and what I got going on, just coming home and seeing somebody sitting on the couch every day just chilling, that wouldn’t float for me”

Another interesting podcast take from The King.

LeBron is worth a billion dollars, so his situation would never be similar to the average person‘s. If anyone could accommodate a stay-at-home-mom, it’s LeBron James. However, his view of what that actually entails had negative implications that ticked off plenty of women and men in the comment section.

Some fans who saw a social media repost of a clip from the interview thought he was belittling women who play that very important role in families all across the world.

“hahaha stay at home Mums don’t sit on the couch all day,” one fan replied. “People think that because someone is famous or successful in something, they are automatically worth listening to,” one fan said. “That’s what floats his boat, no doubt, but that doesn’t mean anything else to anyone else. Stay-at-home moms don’t sit on the couch every day doing nothing. They run the home, raise the kids, ensure the kids feel a parent’s presence whenever they are at home, and do several other very important things that help keep a home going. They educate themselves to be able to advise their husbands and generally support them in countless ways. Reducing that to just sitting on the couch is quite disrespectful to these very powerful women,” a third fan added. “That’s me now lol,” one woman quipped. “Four kids at home and i feel like I was in a full contact sport the whole day from how exhausted I am.” Another stay-at-home mom chimed in. “We have a 3-month-old who loves to be held so my upper body is constantly ON, so much strain and fatigue. It’s only after they sleep do I get quiet time to then start cleaning up and meal prepping for tomorrow. I’ve been a working mom too and I found that to be easier than this. There is no off switch when you’re constantly needed.”

Isn’t Savannah James A Stay Home Mom?

The comment section then switched into a debate about Savannah James, who in the last half decade started “coming outside” and establishing a name for herself as her boys Bronny and Bryce concluded high school careers and moved on to college and in Junior’s case, the pros.

“Here are Savannah James ‘professions.’ “Businessperson” is not a job!! LeBron take a seat!!” one netizen quipped. “You really think Lebrons wife gotta do housework?” one X user asked. “Maybe listen to what he said before replying? Crazy right?” said a fan, defending LeBron’s comments. “Ladies this is why you should never give up your career for any man yrs down the line they’re expecting you to be ceo of a fortune 500 company,” said one woman under the name ‘It girl’ on X.

Fans continued to rake Bron over the coals. Fathers, stay-at-home moms, children of stay-at-home moms, all chimed in. Many were confused as to why he would throw shade at his own wife.

“We shading full time moms now? He just needs to stop talking. Just stfu & ball. We not looking for think pieces. Mind you, Savannah was a stay at home mom for a majority of their marriage raising their kids. He so corny for this,” one netizen added. “Oh boy, that’s presumptuous – ’just coming home and seeing somebody sitting on the couch every day just chilling.’ My wife was a stay-at-home Mom for 15 years – most days, I would come home, and she would be draped over the couch, absolutely exhausted – definitely not ‘chillin’. Bro, what’s he on about?” another offended fan said. Lebron James’ comments about stay-at-home moms on his wife’s “Everybody’s Crazy” podcast, got the four-time NBA Champion into some hot water with mothers and fathers across the country. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LeBron James has a way with words. He’s often made comments that lacked context and could therefore be interpreted in different ways. This is one of those instances. Clearly he wasn’t trying to take shots at his wife, but an explanation on what makes her more than a stay-at-home wife was also needed. Considering how aware LeBron seems to be when it comes to his legacy and reputation, it’s odd that he would choose this direction in discussing the value of a woman.

Then again, podcasts are pure opinion and everybody has a right to theirs. People also have the right to ask for further clarity, especially when the comments seem demeaning to so many.