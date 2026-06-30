‘Just Retire, You’re The Most Fraudulent GOAT’: LeBron Leaves Lakers As Talks Of Joining Steph Curry Has Fans Losing It

LeBron James is still playing basketball. And for no other reason than he wants to continue padding his numbers and making his statistical claim to the GOAT title. While it’s been almost a decade since LeBron was on a true contender and almost five years since he was considered a Top 5 player in the game, his hunger for competition keeps him looking for a next destination to prolong his run.

No, THANK YOU! Truly a honor to wear the 💜💛 while trying to continuing the greatness & legacies that came before me! Hope I made a few proud during my stint. 🙏🏾🫡👑 https://t.co/RmQ6uvvgv0 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 30, 2026

LeBron Leaves Bronny & LA Lakers

Reports around the league is that he will finally take Steph Curry up on his offer to join the Golden State Warriors. The move is probably years too late, but it has made its rounds, and the potential hookup is serious enough for Brian Windhorst and Shams to be all over it.

According to Shams, LBJ will be leaving his son Bronny in LA and continuing his NBA career for the 2026-27 season. The destination is yet to be determined, but it does create some great PR for the NBA this uneventful offseason.

"I'm told this is a happiness-led decision for LeBron James. … Wherever he lands in free agency, it will not be driven by money."@ShamsCharania joins @malika_andrews with more details about LeBron James' decision to not play with the Lakers next season. pic.twitter.com/nvWxbAyZiw — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 30, 2026

When Ja Morant moving to the mid Portland Trail Blazers is the hottest story coming out of this NBA offseason, the league is fiending for a narrative like this.

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer at 42 years of age and just completing his record 24th season has informed the Los Angeles Lakers that the franchise can move on without him because he will play elsewhere, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN.

LeBron James and Steph Curry coming together would probably be the first time the Top 2 players of their generation hooked up in NBA history (Maybe also Kareem and Magic). Regardless of age, that’s front-page news if it happens. Of course, with anything involving LeBron, the road to this union is tricky.

Fans React To Possibility Of LeBron James Joining Steph Curry In Golden State

Some fans are happy for Lebron. Most Lakers fans are happy to see him go. Others just wonder how long he’s going to continue to hop from team to team, hunting that fifth ring to at least tie Kobe and surpass Shaq.

“Is Lebron officially out of the GOAT convo if he joins steph??,”one fan asked. “He should be disqualified automatically as a top 10 player. He is running around seeking rings. All his rings were “please, help me, I need a ring.” Not one was via grit and grind. Lebron is a top 15 player at best,” another fan commented. “Just retire, you’re the worst thing to happen to the NBA, you have zero morals, you flop and quit on your teammates, and you’re the most fraudulent goat debate I’ve ever seen,” one user quipped. “LeBron is like the 11th best player ever and I can’t wait until his fag–t ass is off my TV forever,” one netizen said. “The Lakers never deserved him,” said one LBJ faithful. “I’m shocked he put up with such an ungrateful fan base and sh*tty front office for so long. Anywhere you go GOAT is better than the LAL, let’s go.”

After eight pathetic seasons with the Lakers and holding the Lakers back from progressing, I can speak on behalf of all GENUINE Lakers fans, good riddance to Lebron! pic.twitter.com/khJ6jdnnFg — Peanut News (@peanutnewz) June 30, 2026

“After eight pathetic seasons with the Lakers and holding the Lakers back from progressing, I can speak on behalf of all GENUINE Lakers fans, good riddance to Lebron!,” one Lakers fan commented as a farewell.

Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Draymond Green All Klutch Sports

According to earlier reports, LeBron James would not leave the Lakers for the Warriors in free agency unless they trade for his old running mate Anthony “Tin Man” Davis (as ESPN analyst Jason Williams once named him). Davis and LeBron were able to bring L.A. an NBA Bubble chip in 2020. Tinseltown’s first championship since Kobe Bryant won in 2010.

That was a long time ago. Since then, LeBron has slowed down considerably, and Davis has been marred by injuries. Davis joined Klutch Sports in 2018, which was sign that he was leaving the New Orleans Pelicans. Green joined Klutch Sports in 2019 and this whole scheme seems like another Bron, Rich Paul manipulation.

Shams Charania Says Golden State Has Big Four Dreams

LeBron James will not leave the Lakers for the Warriors in free agency unless they trade for Anthony Davis, per @ShamsCharania.



If Golden State pulls it off, there’s a good chance LeBron will join Stephen Curry to make a title run. pic.twitter.com/64AUC9WajW — Evan Sidery (@esidery) June 29, 2026

Said Shams on ESPN:

“The Warriors in the last several days formulated a grand plan of putting together a Big Four of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Anthony Davis and LeBron James. But in order to do that they needed the flexibility of Draymond Green opting out of his $27.7M contract. There was an expectation in the last week that Draymond would be opting in, but he’s opting out. So now AD and LeBron James would have to be a package deal in order to come to Golden State. In this sequencing of events, Draymond Green would opt out as he did to take a multi-year deal at less than $27M per year. Ad would require a combination of Jimmy Butler and draft capital and then that would mean LeBron James potentially at the mid-level extension. Joe Lacob has captured the biggest names in history you saw when they got KD… but there are multiple dominos that have to fall for this Big Four to take shape.”

Brian Windhorst Says Golden State Not Willing To Trade Jimmy Butler: Wizards Don’t Want To Part With AD

This possible team build had everyone potentially excited after it hit the airwaves and social media mosh pit on Monday. However, on Tuesday Brian Windhorst said:

“The Warriors told Jimmy Butler they’re not trading him. I think the focus right now is can they get LeBron James away from the Los Angeles Lakers? That’s something they’re going to try to get done, today.”

“It’s really really narrow and they would need to make some other moves. Right now, I don’t have data that the Anthony Davis trade is likely to happen. I don’t see traction from the Wizards to want to do that.”

"The Warriors told Jimmy Butler they're not trading him. I think the focus right now is can they get LeBron James away from the Los Angeles Lakers? That's something they're going to try to get done, today."



– Brian Windhorst 👀



(via @GetUpESPN)

pic.twitter.com/SaKX3V7asU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 30, 2026

So, everything is still up in the air. Bron has since announced he’s leaving the Lakers, so it looks like he’s willing to join Curry. If he left the Lakers that could also suggest that they will be bringing in Anthony Davis as well.

We already know that the hype machine is waiting for everything to pan out. We also know that geriatric gang will be more of a ratings draw than championship contenders because the next generation is here, no matter how long the older heads try to prolong their stay in the NBA.