‘You Ain’t My Daddy’: Amidst False Reports Of a Scolding By LeBron James For Being Late To Practice, Olden Polynice Says Joel Embiid Can’t Back Down

Former NBA player Olden Polynice has been very critical of LeBron James continuing to play Peter Pan at 42 years old. He’s recently expressed concern that James is trying to wrestle control of the locker room from Joel Embiid.

On a recent episode of the “Byron Scott’s Fast Break” podcast, Polynice discussed LeBron’s plans to commute between Philadelphia and New York via helicopter. LeBron James can do anything he wants at this stage in his illustrious career, but if he’s coming to Philly to win a championship, says Polynice, then establishing a rapport with his teammates will be hard commuting back and forth each day.

Olden Polynice (left) says if LeBron James (right) tries to start checking people and setting standards in the Sixers locker room, then Joel Embiid needs to let him know whose team it is. (Photos: Getty Images)

“The man plays for the 76ers, and he’s jumping on helicopters every day going to New York… so how are you spending time with your teammates getting to know them outside of practice, which is something that you should be trying to do,” said Polynice, a 15-year veteran of league, from 1987 to 2004.

Chemistry is important when trying to elevate a team who hasn’t won a championship since 1983 to a title in one season. That would require getting to know your teammates a bit off the court as well. Inevitably, when LeBron James joins your team the entire story becomes about him. The increased coverage since he signed with the Sixers and the odds change in Vegas prove this. Polynice was asked how he would handle such a huge presence if he was Joel Embiid. The Sixers are supposedly Embiid’s team, but accommodating James requires most everybody taking a back seat to how he wants to conduct business.

Polynice says Embiid should stand strong and establish himself as the leader of the locker room. On the other hand, it’s hard to do that when there’s a perception that you don’t personally do everything you need to do to win. When the media is hyping it with unverified information, it’s even worse.

Report LeBron James Confronted Joel Embiid For Being Late Denied

During a preseason broadcast, Mike Breen reported that LeBron James confronted Joel Embiid after Embiid allegedly arrived a couple of minutes late to a Philadelphia 76ers practice.

King James posted on his Instagram Story to shut down the claim, writing: “🧢! He ain’t been late so stop the lies.”

Joel Embiid also addressed the rumor after his preseason debut, calling the story “not true” and unfortunate media noise. Breen had to apologize and walk it back, but who would really be surprised if Embiid was late and LeBron said something about it?

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Polynice Says Embiid Has To Let James Know Who’s Boss

Certainly not Polynice, who was asked how he would react if he was Embiid and James walks into the locker room and starts setting standards:

“I’ll be like, you ain’t my daddy. You ain’t my daddy you my teammate, you know. You have to be respectful. Again, the man doesn’t walk on water. I will give you the respect, but that’s about it. You’re still not going to come in and just, like, dictate stuff. Get to know these guys. Because you’re not getting it done in practice,” Polynice said.

“They have to respect who he is and what he’s done. I think he walked in there and said, ‘Hey, ma,n we are trying to win a championship you, cannot be late,’” Polynice continued.

Then the three-time NBA champ Byron Scott offered his opinion on the confrontation that never was concerning Embiid’s practice habits.

“I think he knows Embiid comes half ass most of the time,” Scott bluntly stated. “That’s why he’s (Embiid) hurt all the time.”

The Sixers haven’t been able to reach the promised land with Embiid setting the cultural tone for the team. The additions of outspoken Jaylen Brown and LeBron James will allow Embiid to step back and concentrate on basketball. Where all of the media used to come running to his locker room after a huge loss or win, now Embiid will probably be the third-most sought -after Sixers player, whether he likes it or not.