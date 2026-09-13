‘Old Heads Strike Again Just Be Saying Whatever’: Former NBA Player Olden Polynice Gets Blasted for Saying LeBron James Underachieved in His Career

Former NBA player Olden Polynice has recently drawn heavy criticism and fan backlash for repeatedly making controversial comments about LeBron James’ career and legacy.

Polynice took to the airwaves to claim that James underachieved, a take so far-fetched that it’s hard not to question whether his criticism is rooted more in dislike than analysis.

Olden Polynice Says LeBron James Underachieved In His Career

Polynice, the eighth overall pick by the Chicago Bulls in the 1987 NBA Draft, argued on SiriusXM Radio that James actually “underachieved” because, despite his immense talent and physical gifts, he never averaged a triple-double for a season — something Russell Westbrook did.

“I love LeBron I think he’s one of the greatest Lakers ever,” Polynice said, while also praising James’ entrepreneurial pursuits as unmatched. “But at the same time, I can still be critical of him. I thought LeBron should have averaged a triple-double way before Westbrook. I believe LeBron James underachieved.”

Olden Polynice says LeBron James has underachieved in his career and believes Russell Westbrook averaging a triple-double before him is a stain on LeBron’s legacy 😳



(Via @SiriusXMNBA ) pic.twitter.com/gcrMDVzjiM — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) September 11, 2026

Polynice Says No Lakers Statue for Lebron, The King of Player Empowerment Gone Sour

For years, Polynice has been vocal about James’ place in the Lakers hierarchy, and this past season, he appeared to be even more outspoken than usual.

Polynice has also downplayed James’ time with the Lakers, questioning whether he deserves a statue outside Crypto.com Arena because the franchise won just one championship during his tenure. He has also said that LeBron is “not a true Laker.”

When asked during the interview about where the league stands when it comes to player empowerment, Polynice claimed that James set the precedent. In his opinion, James’ departure from Cleveland for Miami in 2010 helped create more player control and leverage, shifting the power dynamic heavily toward players.

That isn’t necessarily a bad thing in Polynice’s view, but he believes it made James feel invincible and, at times, bigger than the NBA brand itself.

Olden Polynice says LeBron James has underachieved, pointing to Russell Westbrook averaging a triple-double before him.



“I thought LeBron should’ve averaged a triple-double way before Westbrook did. He’s big, strong and can do everything. I believe LeBron James underachieved.” pic.twitter.com/cCIN7jS7b1 — OLDSKOOLBBALL (@oldskoolbballx) September 11, 2026

Fans Call Out Polynice

It didn’t take long for fans to flood social media with their varying opinions on Polynice and his take.

“Old heads strike again, just be saying WHATEVER,” a fan said. “How is that a Stain on LeBron, old heads be reaching for anything,” another fan said. “They always say they love LeBron before saying some disrespectful s***. Corny,” a person replied. “A role player from Jerry Sloan’s old squad can’t shut his mouth about Bron smh,” a fan mentioned. “Let me guess he going bankrupt like Byron Scott,” another fan commented. “This has to be the absolute dumbest and asinine comment I ever seen on LeBron. I’m not even mad I’m actually Astonished,” a fan quipped.

As James prepares for his 24th season with his fourth NBA team in Philadelphia, Sixers fans hope he can end the team’s championship drought dating back to 1983. If he delivers a title to a fourth distinct franchise, even Polynice would be forced to concede that James stands as one of basketball’s ultimate achievers.