‘Smelled Like A Burned-Down Christmas Tree’: Three-Time NBA Champion Danny Green Confirms That Players Smoked Plenty of Cannabis Inside NBA Bubble

Three-time NBA champion and sharpshooter Danny Green has corroborated what many have been wondering about activities inside the NBA Bubble during COVID. Green says the hotel hallways inside the Orlando, Florida, 2020 NBA Bubble frequently smelled heavily of cannabis.

During a May 2025 interview appearance on the “All The Smoke” podcast, Green laughed off the rumors and validated what many fans had long suspected about life inside the isolated resort. The former champion with the Spurs, Raptors and Lakers didn’t hold back in spilling the beans.

Green Says Smoking Was A Daily Occurrence In The Bubble

Green stated that players were smoking constantly. He noted that the entire hotel resort “smoked like trees” and joked that it looked and “smelled like a burned-down Christmas tree every day.”

He even mentioned that his Los Angeles Lakers teammate at the time, JR Smith, was one of the main culprits of the cannabis partaking. Green said Smith another sharpshooter would call him every single morning to chop it up while “smoking one.”

The former UNC Tar Heels star also told podcast host Stephen “Stak 5” Jackson and Matt Barnes that the hallway where teammate LeBron James stayed was cleaner, the rest of the hallways throughout the bubble were completely “crazy” with smoke.

Anthony Davis reveals every team inside the NBA bubble met to decide if they wanted to play or not



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(Via @The_BackyardPod, h/t @cptdankkk) pic.twitter.com/bCUy3E9knh — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) August 9, 2026

Smoke Down Without Consequence

Because the NBA explicitly suspended random testing for marijuana during the 2020 restart to accommodate the mental strain of the bubble isolation, players were free to light up in their rooms and hallways without facing league penalties.

Making it easy for players like Smith and others to enjoy something they loved to do in their free time but without any repercussions.

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