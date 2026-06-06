‘I Guess The Jig Up’ | Gilbert Arenas Finds Lakes Guard Austin Reaves Expecting Five-Year, $239 Million Max Extension Comical

The Los Angeles Lakers have some major decisions to make this summer. There’s the LeBron James situation with the four-time NBA champion being a free agent and free to sign with any NBA team. The 41-year-old NBA legend is still effective as evidenced by his 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists on 52 percent shooting.

But, according to Lakers brass there’s a more pressing issue at hand and it surrounds steadily rising guard Austin Reaves and his contract situation. Per reports the former Oklahoma Sooners star is expecting to sign a five-year, $239 million max extension to stay in Tinseltown. If he chooses to leave he can sign a deal for four-year, $177 million. Coming off a career-high 23.3 points per game season, Reaves and his reps want it all, but don’t tell that to former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas.

Check out Gilbert Arenas reaction to Austin Reaves seeking a max contact, 5 years $239.25 million from the #Lakers#NBA #gilsarena #NBAFreeAgency pic.twitter.com/hlFStpqWPW — The LOUD HOUSE (@InTheLoudHouse) June 6, 2026

Arenas Doesn’t Believe Reaves Is Worth A Max Deal

Speaking on his Instagram page Arenas had plenty to say about Reaves wanting the whole enchilada, and he gave his reasons why he doesn’t believe Reaves should receive that type of money from the Lakers.

“I guess the jig is up. Everybody knows thay Austin Reaves is asking for $241 million. I don’t know if it’s pesos, if it’s pesos, boy, boy ask for a little more. We got you on that. But two-hundred forty-one million US dollars? You know what, we don’t even need to really disrespect you. We’re just gonna go to the wheel,” Arenas said.

“Whatever it lands on, that’s our answer,” he explained. “It’s try again. Yep. You almost got to ‘Get the f— out. You almost got to get out. Nope was almost there, but try again. You better come with a better number, OK? That’s it. You know what I mean. You’re just a little too high. So you could have just a regular nope. We’re saying try again. You almost got get the f— out of this office, OK? So one more time. Let’s do it again.”

Según @BA_Turner Se informa que Austin Reaves está buscando un contrato máximo por hasta 5 años y $239.25 millones con los Lakers, y no está claro si estaría dispuesto a aceptar un descuento por jugar en casa pic.twitter.com/wjaEAR0Hxo — The Night MVP (@TheNightMVP) June 5, 2026

Fans Chime In

It didn’t take long for fans to share their opinions on No Chill Gil’s comments.

“His numbers clearly say’s he’s a max player. People over reacting for content,” a fan said.

“This is stupid. Why are people acting like AR is trash? We’re gonna let him walk and watch him become a fucking all-nba caliber player. You’re not gonna find a 24+ ppg, playmaking guard like AR around the league. He’s a dawg,” another fan said.

“I dislike how AR gets love last few years then when it’s time to pay what the market says, ppl try to knock his check. Somebody is going to pay him, regardless. Plenty are ‘Overpaid’ but who are we to hate,” another fan replied.

“Fans could say this kinda stuffs but former/current players should not be commenting on other players trying to get their bread. Come on man,” a fan quipped.

“Reeves has the leverage in this situation not the Lakers, there’s nobody this upcoming FA they can replace him with and if they want a sign n trade they also need reaves to approve it,” a fan mentioned.

“Arenas was a complete bust on his 6 year 118 million dollar contract. Now nba players and mlb players make much more money than when Gilbert played,” a fan spewed.

Reaves Has To Be Better In Postseason

Wanting a max deal is OK, and while Reaves’ numbers say he max deal worthy, it’s his postseason play that makes the Lakers and fans leery of giving him that kind of money as their second-best player alongside Luka Doncic.

As it pertains to Reaves, he’s seen his numbers across the board dip in the postseason. Three main things has been struggles with his outside shot, injuries and durability, and lack of good shot creation, leading to tough low-percentage shots being taken.

It’d highly plausible the Lakers do give Reaves the deal but they will definitely attempt to have him give them a bit of a hometown discount during negotiations.