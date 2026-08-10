‘Cause I Didn’t Chase Mine’: Scottie Pippen Says His Six Rings with Bulls Makes His Career More Successful Than LeBron James’

Back in 2011, Scottie Pippen said Lebron James “may be the greatest player to ever play the game.”

By 2025, Pippen wasn’t too sure LeBron was even a better player than he was when it comes to winning rings.

Most people would automatically slot the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, LeBron James, ahead of Pippen among all time players.



A 2025 interview that Pippen did on an episode of “PBD Podcast,” a popular online talk show hosted by entrepreneur and far-right media personality Patrick Bet-David, resurfaced on social media. If it didn’t make fans feel a way then, it definitely hit a chord recently. And now that LeBron James has moved onto another team, the “ring chaser” narrative moves to the forefront.

Scottie Pippen Says His Career Was More Successful Than LeBron James

Bet-David asked Pippen if he would put himself above LeBron.

“I look at basketball from a team standpoint,” Pippen said. “My success as a team is more successful than Bron’s. I got six rings.” “So If talk to an NBA owner and I Want to find an all-around player to be my No. 1. Do you think the average owner is going to pick you or LeBron,” the host asked. “I don’t know,” Pippen replied. “You want individual accolades or you want championships. Cause I didn’t chase mine.” Fans Debate Scottie Pippen vs. LeBron James

The last bar was a straight shot at LeBron James’ legacy. Entering his 24th season, Bron has played for Cleveland Cavs, Miami Heat, returned to the Cavs, then moved on to the Lakers, prior to signing this two-year deal for $8M with the Philadelphia Sixers. Compared to Pippen, who played the first 11 years of his Hall of Fame career with the Bulls, Bron could be considered a nomad. Critics of his incomparable legacy of longevity call him a ring chaser. Others say he’s The GOAT.

“So Robert Horry is better than Scottie Pippen,” one fan asked. “This logic is so tiring.”

“Replace Scottie with LeBron on that Bulls team. If Jordan would have retired the Bulls wouldn’t have skipped a beat,” one LeBron fan commented.

“Im taking Scottie over LeBron all day everyday,” one fan replied. “It always comes back to more rings, when the individual player doesn’t stack up,” another Bron fan said on X. “Trying to hide behind the rings, but . Were you good enough by yourself to lead a team,” one netizen quipped. “Since you have six rings, you must be better than Steph, Kobe, Bird and Magic too,” another fan, who disagreed wth Pippen said sarcastically.

Scottie Pippen Responds To Fan Backlash From 2025 Interview

After a few days of taking some serious backlash, Pippen responded on social media with a short message that was to the point. Six championship trophy emojis.

🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) August 10, 2026

Pippen had a sensational career as Jordan’s wingman and after the Bulls Dynasty was broken up by the franchise, he went to Houston and Portland but failed to win without Jordan. As far as being a better choice than LeBron James to start a franchise with, very few would choose Pippen. But as long as he has his six rings he will continue to fight for his legacy and place his name amongst the greatest to ever do it.