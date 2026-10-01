Popular NBA Podcast Host Jokes About LeBron James’ Helicopter Crashing After His Unique Travel Plans For Upcoming Season Revealed

LeBron James may be playing for the Philadelphia 76ers during the upcoming NBA season, but he will not be living in Philadelphia full time.

James plans to commute back and forth between New York and Philadelphia during the season, while using a helicopter to assist in some of those trips.

During a recent episode of the “Club 520” podcast, which was started by former NBA point guard Jeff Teague, co-host Darrell “DJ” Wells made an insensitive joke about the potential for James to be involved in a helicopter crash.

Popular “Club 520” NBA podcast host Darrell “DJ” Wells (left) received backlash for joking about LeBron James’ (right) helicopter crashing into the Philadelphia 76ers’ practice building. (Photos: Derek White/Getty Images for iHeart Media and The Black Effect Podcast Network; Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The conversation on the podcast, which can be seen in the video below, was centered around how many shots James might take during the season on a 76ers roster that also includes perennial All-Stars like Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown and Tyrese Maxey.

After fellow co-host Bishop “B-Hen” Henn suggested James could take as few as eight to 10 shots per game, Wells made the helicopter joke that drew some backlash online.

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“(James) is going to look in that locker room and say, ‘I don’t see Luka Doncic in here,’ Wells said, referring to James’ former All-Star Los Angeles Lakers teammate for past two seasons. ” … If LeBron James shoot the ball 10 times that helicopter gonna crash into that building.”

Teague immediately responded by saying, “Oh no, you can’t say that…that was bad timing DJ.”

“My fault,” a seemingly regretful Wells replied to Teague.

Wells’ joke came amid recent angst from some NBA fans online about James’ decision to use a helicopter for his commute. The topic is a sensitive one due to helicopter crash that claimed the life of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others in January 2020.

It is clear, however, that the 2020 incident involving Bryant has not dissuaded James from using a helicopter to travel.

CNN Sports’ Dana O’Neil captured a video of James leaving Tuesday’s 76ers practice in a helicopter. The trip can take anywhere from 40 to 45 minutes to complete.

In July, James, who will turn 42 in December, chose to sign with the 76ers in free agency, although under different circumstances he may have been playing for the Knicks in New York and not needed that helicopter.

James revealed earlier this week that he envisioned finishing his historic NBA career in New York, but changed his mind after the Knicks ended a 53-year title drought by beating the San Antonio Spurs in June. The veteran cited potential media backlash that he was ring chasing as a reason for his mindset shift.

“Y’all wouldn’t have let me lay that down, at all,” James told ESPN, referring to the media at large. “But much respect to the Knicks, obviously. An unbelievable team, unbelievable players. Shout out Jalen Brunson. I love that guy, he’s unbelievable.”

“But, yeah, I’m happy where I’m at, and I’m looking forward to it,” he added.

The 76ers and Knicks open the NBA season against each other at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 20.