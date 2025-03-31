“Assembling His Media LeAvengers”: LeBron James’ Hug Of Fox Sports Reporter Nick Wright Has Social Media Preparing For More Drama

The rift between Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has brought many varying opinions of who’s right and who’s wrong. One person remaining on the side of James is Fox Sports analyst Nick Wright .

The longtime King James apologist along with ESPN’s Shannon Sharpe have long been adamant that James is the greatest player to ever touch the NBA hardwood.

That’s why seeing Wright and James embrace following the Lakers’ 134-127 road win over the Grizzlies wasn’t all that surprising. In fact, it was pretty much expected, especially with how quickly things between the four-time MVP and the aforementioned Smith escalated following their contentious embrace a couple weeks ago.

Always camera ready, James is one of the most calculated athletes ever, and no way was he gonna miss an opportunity to do that with the world watching.

The Embrace Heard Around The World

Not long after the flash bulbs were done, social media went into a bit of a frenzy with their comments.

One user came for both Smith and former FS1 analyst Skip Bayless:

“Stephen A. Swift | Skip Baseless gotta be sick seeing this.”

Another user went the don’t cross him route:

“They’re cool until Nick criticizes him once.”

Another user said:

“LeBron is assembling his media LeAvengers to battle against MJ’s media Monstars. Team LeBron: Shannon Sharpe, Nick Wright, Team Jordan: SAS, Skip Bayless who wins?”

"If that were Michael or Kobe it would be part of their legend"@getnickwright on why LeBron confronting Stephen A. was not only justified, but iconic

Nick Wright Foresaw Heated Rift Coming

During an episode of his own “What’s Wright” podcast prior to the contentious exchange between James and Smith, Wright mentioned that LeBron’s frustration stemmed from Smith pleading with the four-time NBA champion to put an end to son Bronny’s NBA career following an awful performance in a loss to the Sixers.

During “First Take” Smith talked about it at length with guest co-host Chris Russo, but on his own personal podcast “The Stephen A. Smith Show” the New York native expounded on it a bit more.

According to Wright, that was the proverbial straw that broke the camel’s back as pertains to Smith talking about the 20-year-old rookie, who for all intents and purposes was only drafted because his dad is LeBron.