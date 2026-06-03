‘Too Emotional For Me’: Kevin ‘Anything’s Possible’ Garnett Calls Out Victor Wembanyama For Crying After Game 7 Win Over OKC Thunder

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs are set to host Game 1 of the NBA Finals tonight versus the New York Knicks. It’s a rematch of the 1999 NBA Finals won by the Spurs 4-1.

In the aftermath of the Spurs defeating the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder in seven hard fought and very intense games, Spurs star and reigning NBA DPOY Victor Wembanyama is being called out by another former NBA DPOY for being too emotional. That’s right NBA legend Kevin Garnett says the big Frenchman was too emotional for his liking after the Spurs eliminated the Thunder.

Do you agree with Kevin Garnett's take on Wemby's celebration after Game 7? pic.twitter.com/MBRTr1Q0CJ — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 3, 2026

KG Says Job’s Not Done (Kobe Voice)

Speaking on “Ticket and The Truth” podcast, one that’s known for outlandish shock value comments, Garnett didn’t hold back on Wemby’s actions.

“Guess what? The alien got to go through some heartache to be able to tell the fairy tale Hallmark card story. You understand? He got to go through some bulls–t. He’s crying in the motherf—–g Western Conference finals? That was too emotional for me. Yeah, man. He’s got four more games to try to get. You’ve got to go through the finals now. Nah, you still got to be even keeled right here. And that trophy that ain’t [your goal]. ‘That’s cool. Yeah, we beat them. Cool. But I got a whole other [thing in] sight, and it’s up here.’”

Garnett feels Wemby should be more even keeled and not get too high or too low as his team is just four wins from securing the franchise’s sixth NBA championship and first since 2014.

Wemby addressed anyone talking about him showing with this remark.

“Personally, I refuse to carry the burden of having to hide my emotions.”

🚨JUST IN: Famously emotional NBA center, Kevin Garnett, called out Wemby for being "too emotional" after beating OKC in game 7. pic.twitter.com/VXMNC13tUx — Polymarket Sports (@PolymarketSport) June 3, 2026

It didn’t take long for fans to chime in on the former NBA champion‘s comments about the 22-year-old French sensation.

“KG won his 1st CF in his 13th season. Wemby just won the conference finals in just his 3rd year in the NBA. Freaking 3rd year. Let the man enjoy this moment. And might I add it was a hard very physically fought conference finals. ANYONE saying this is soft, you need a life!” a fan said. “7 game series…. The man just fought his heart out and he can’t get emotional……,” another fan said. “Just let the man be. He has every right to be emotional, we need more players like this and not that nonchalant BS,” a fan replied. “Man, shut up. You took more than a dozen years to get where he is,” a fan quipped. “Let the kid feel his emotions lmao. Corny for him to be hating,” another fan mentioned . “KG is right, too much celebrating for a conference finals win,” a fan said. “San Antonio was projected 10th in the west. They’re in the damn finals!! I’d be emotional too,” another fan spewed. “Looks like KG is wanting some attention,” a fan said.

Garnett Says Knicks Will Win Championship

During the show Garnett’s former teammate and podcast co-host Paul Pierce told him Spurs in five, something KG ain’t buying.

“Knick’s finna smash ’em. Aight n*gga, can the boy play in the pressure cooker? Huh? Can he come in Madison Square and play? And ain’t no going to play no chess and going to Carbone and think you going to be in the streets of New York,” KG said. ”Nah n*gga you gonna be in that hotel room. Ain’t no going out n*gga. You don’t want to be out in this storm. You won’t be out in the next storm n*gga. That’s crazy, f*ck this n*gga talkin’ bout. Knicks gonna bone these n*ggas.”

We shall see as the festivities get underway tonight in San Antonio, with games 3 and 4 shifting to NYC and Madison Square Garden.