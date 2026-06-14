Jalen Brunson Saves American Basketball: Drops 45 To Lead Knicks To First NBA Championship Since 73’ While Crushing Wembanyama’s Hype Train 

The NBA didn’t seem ready for the Knicks to close out the 2026 NBA Finals on Saturday night against the Spurs in San Antonio. But Finals MVP Jalen Brunson was, and his 45 points bullied and bashed Victor Wembanyama and a heavily-favored Spurs team with another comeback victory, this time on the road.



Victor Wembanyama thought he was up in the Knicks’ heads at one point during the NBA Finals. It was a cocky move that excited some fans but only enraged the Knicks who gave the future superstar a dose of humble pie. (Screenshot)



Becky Hammon Catching Strays Today

Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon needs to go sit down, and anybody else who doubted the ability and heart of Jalen Brunson, the Finals MVP.



In an X post following the Finals MVP announcement for the Knicks’ 2026 NBA Championship win, Erica Brunson quote-posted Hammon’s old critique with a simple question.

“Now what?”

The target was clear. Back in December 2023, Hammon played herself and said the Knicks were missing a true 1A guy and argued that teams led by smaller guards do not win championships.



Jalen Brunson & Knicks Destroy Narratives, Win First NBA Championship In 53 Years



JB Aka “Cap” Aka “Big Body” blew up social media narratives. Had top analysts apologizing before the series even ended for doubting him and his World Championship team. Let’s not forget this man gave up money to win. How ironic that he wins the chip on a day when Carmelo Anthony said on his podcast that he thought the Knicks should have paid Jeremy Lin back in the days, but the Asian sensation’s price tag was too high for the Knicks too match. Melo certainly wasn’t talking a haircut on his paycheck to win under any circumstances. Only real champions deserve rings. And winning them takes sacrifice. Money, time, and suppression of ego.



what cap said 🫡 pic.twitter.com/KG9zFOzWCz — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) June 14, 2026

Brunson and his team were constructed to perfection by Leon Rose and endured some tough playoff losses in Bruson’s first few seasons here and never were considered serious contenders to anybody outside of the city —and those really astute basketball minds who could clearly see the Knicks had the best chemistry and starting five in the league. Winning 14 of 15 playoff games down the stretch tells its own story of dominance.



Finals MVP Scores 45 Points In NBA Finals Game 5 Closeout Spurs On Road

Knicks coach Mike Brown is singing; you can kiss my gluteus maximus this morning. Some fans had a heart attack when Leon Rose, World Wide Wes and company decided Tom Thibodeau had taken the team as far as he could. They didn’t waste time waiting to see. They clearly had a vision. A mission and precisely understood exactly what the team needed to pull off the impossible.

Like he said on the podium in one of the classic postgame championship speeches of all time: “This team has a bunch of dogs. “New York has a bunch of dogs.



"WHO LET THE DOGS OUT" 😂🐶



The entire Knicks team did Mike Brown's bark chant again 😭 pic.twitter.com/oJCyrDBahj — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 14, 2026

And none with a bigger bite than Jalen Bunson, the diminutive dynamo who did what Allen Iverson, Steve Nash, James Harden and other “great” guards couldn’t do!

He closed the deal. Slayed the Frenchman, saved American hoops, and rescued the Knicks from 53 years of championship futility.