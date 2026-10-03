‘Whatever We Decide We’ll All Do Together’: Knicks Head Coach Mike Brown Says Team Is Still Undecided On White House Trip After Securing Franchise’s First Championship In 53 Years

The New York Knicks are hard at work in training camp as they look to defend their NBA championship. Fresh off winning a title for the first time in 53 years, the team is focused on trying to repeat, and, based on the hesitance to make a decision, the team isn’t interested in visiting the White House.

But, according to team owner James Dolan that was already agreed upon in June not long after the team’s 4-1 NBA Finals win over the San Antonio Spurs. Over the past week, head coach Mike Brown quickly clarified that no decision has been made and that the team is still discussing the visit internally.



Over the past week, head coach Mike Brown quickly clarified that no decision has been made on the Knicks visiting the White House. This contradicts team owner James Dolan, who assured everyone that the Knicks were going. (Getty Images)



Dolan Jumped The Gun With Announcement

Following the Knicks’ championship victory over the San Antonio Spurs, the aforementioned Dolan announced on WFAN and the “Craig Carton Show” that an invitation had been extended and accepted. Dolan seemingly spoke for everyone, and it has everything to do with the decades-long friendship he and President Donald Trump share.

He even hosted him at Madison Square Garden during Game 3 of the NBA Finals, something that didn’t sit well with devout Knicks fan and ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith, who called out Trump and Dolan for what he considered a selfish act.

Knicks Stand In Unison On The Matter

Despite Dolan’s statements, head coach Mike Brown and even star guard Jalen Brunson noted that the team views the choice as a group decision and discussions remain ongoing as the new season begins. If finalized, they would be the first NBA championship team to visit the White House during Trump’s presidency.

Knicks Will Play In DC Around Christmas

The Knicks will be in D.C. the week before Christmas to play the Wizards –– and visit the White House?

No date has been announced for a visit, but the Knicks have three off days around their Dec. 18 game vs the Wizards, their first trip to Washington of the season.

“I’m very proud to bring the team to the White House,” Dolan said in June after the team won the NBA championship and was invited.

Knicks captain Jalen Brunson said in July the players had yet to discuss it: “We’ll cross that bridge when we get to it.”

Brunson, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart visited the White House in 2016 when Villanova won the NCAA championship.

(They did not visit two years later when they won again, and they were not invited.)

Sounds like Dolan wants to appease his buddy Trump and the Knicks players could not care less about visiting.