‘So Far Jalen Brunson’s Body Is Betraying Him’: Emmanuel Acho’s Hot Take About Knicks Star Backfires As The Diminutive Dynamo Leads Knicks To Game 1 Win

Early in the first half of the New York Knicks’ 105-95 come-from-behind road win over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Knicks superstar Jalen Brunson was banged up on a few occasions. Each time the diminutive big bodied lead guard shook it off and led his team to a huge Game 1 win.

In the aftermath of Brunson’s in-game injury issues, former Fox Sports analyst and host Emmanuel Acho couldn’t help himself with a hot take. After Brunson fell to the floor following a player falling into his knee and leg area, Acho inexplicably posted about the concerns many have about a small guard being a team’s best player.

"I'm most impressed with Jalen Brunson. He had every reason to give up this game"



– @EmmanuelAcho commends Jalen Brunson after his 30-point game 1 NBA Finals performance as the Knicks take a 1-0 lead over the Spurs



WE ARE LIVE RIGHT NOW ➡️ https://t.co/HfU7NkG0A3 pic.twitter.com/b2bZEfzoED — Speakeasy (@speakeasytlkshw) June 4, 2026

Acho Speaks Too Quickly Has To Backtrack

“One quarter into the NBA Finals, Jalen Brunson is affirming the concerns people have about small guards being able to win it all. The closer you get. The more physical it gets. So far, Brunson’s body is betraying him,” Acho said.

Acho would completely change his tune following Brunson’s 30-point effort in 37 minutes played. That included clutch buckets during crunch time. During an episode of his “Speakeasy” podcast following Game 1 Acho was super complimentary toward Brunson.

“I’m most impressed with Jalen Brunson. He had every reason to give up this game,” Acho said. “Jalen Brunson showed the heart of a freaking champion down the stretch. Absolutely incredible.”

“Incredible resilience, heart, toughness the final Three quarters by Brunson, especially the fourth quarter. Game was ugly as hell, but a win is a win. Congrats, Knicks,” Acho added.

NEW YORK STRIKES FIRST IN SAN ANTONIO 🗽



BRUNSON & THE KNICKS TAKE GAME 1 ON THE ROAD 🍿 pic.twitter.com/z9LUWw3OIa — ESPN (@espn) June 4, 2026

Fans Chime In

Acho’s overreaction quickly drew the ire of fans who expressed their feelings via social media.

“You get more retarded every day,” one critic said. “You can always tell the ones that haven’t been paying attention to this team all season long,” another fan said. “This aged well. Amazes me that guys who had mediocre careers themselves have the balls to critique other athletes. Your name doesnt belong in the same sentence as Jalen Brunson. You’re a joke brother!” a Brunson stan replied. “My goodness your takes are awful. Brunson just closed it out for Knicks,” one observer quipped. LDid not age well. I was thinking same but he absolutely took over this game. Brunson is a dog,” another fan said. “One quarter into the NBA finals is all it takes to show you don’t know ball,” one social media user explained, echoed by another who said, “It’s a good thing the game isn’t decided in the 1st quarter. Also, glad no one listens to your takes.” “Brunson had more points tonight than you had games in your sorry NFL career. Brunson is a winner. You are a loser,” yet another insulter said.

Brunson Is Best Closer In The NBA

Former NBA player and current ESPN NBA analyst named him “Big Body Brunson” because of his unusually strong, tank-like physical build and his aggressive, fearless playing style. That allows him to play and finish through contact and over bigger defenders.

It’s also a huge reason why he’s the best closer in the NBA. Brunson’s unmatched ability to manipulate defenses, flawless footwork, elite body control, and unflappable basketball IQ are what sets him apart. Despite lacking elite size or athleticism, his craftiness and decision-making allow him to create his own shot in high-pressure, late-game scenarios.

Because of that the Knicks haven’t lost in 41 days and have now won 12 consecutive playoff games including seven consecutive road playoff wins.

RELATED: Jalen Brunson Is The Most Important Player In Knicks History | Fans Haven’t Been This Excited Since Patrick Ewing

Brunson In The 4th Quarter Of 2026 Playoffs

Not only has Brunson been great these playoffs, he’s been unstoppable in the fourth quarter.

Jalen Brunson in the 4th quarter of 2026 playoffs: 105 PTS 59% FG 62% 3PT 93% FT This includes 13 points in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s Game 1.

As Charles Barkley recently said, if Brunson can lead the Knicks to their first NBA championship in 53 seasons he’ll go down as the greatest free agent signing in NBA history.

He’s only three wins shy of doing so.