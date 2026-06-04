‘So Tired Of Black Peoples Disrespect For The Country’: Divisive Fans Attack Frenchman Victor Wembanyama For Not Placing His Hand Over His Heart During National Anthem

Several clout-chasing conservative journalists tried to mar a riveting 14-point New York Knicks comeback against the heavily-favored Spurs in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, with rhetoric and framing of racist and provocative narratives.

“Spurs players REFUSE to put their hands over their hearts for the national anthem! They are making millions of dollars to play a child’s game and still feel oppressed somehow…Only 2 players covered their hearts. Take note of which ones!” the suggestive post read.

Spurs players REFUSE to put their hands over their hearts for the national anthem!



They are making millions of dollars to play a child’s game and still feel oppressed somehow…



Only 2 players covered their hearts. Take note of which ones! pic.twitter.com/YHObppPNkE — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) June 4, 2026

Conservative Mouthpieces Attack Black Spurs Players For Way They Stood For Anthem

Before Brunson could get his first clutch shot off, some fans across the country started whining about San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama (a Frenchman lol) not putting his hand over his heart during the singing of the national anthem. According to several posts by thirsty attention-seeking men, the only players who had their hands over their hearts were the white players. None of the Black players did it, including Wemby.

Of course, instead of enjoying the opening moments of the game, these bozos decided to criticize Wemby and whoever else didn’t put a hand over heart during the anthem the way these nobodies wanted them too.

The creator of the post went a step further, highlighting the two lone white players on the Spurs and praising them for the way they decided to express themselves during the anthem.

“I have so much respect for Luke Kornet and Mason Plumlee for going against the grain! You don’t have to do it for the National Anthem, but if you truly love the country, you do. Meanwhile, Wemby had his arms crossed and doesn’t even seem to care for the country making him rich,” he captioned.

Have so much respect for Luke Kornet and Mason Plumlee for going against the grain!



You don’t have to do it for the National Anthem, but if you truly love the country, you do.



Meanwhile, Wemby had his arms crossed and doesn’t even seem to care for the country making him rich 🤔 pic.twitter.com/PWwwNYYaHf — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) June 4, 2026

Fans React To Attack On Frenchman Victor Wembanyama, Black Spurs Players

The game was way better than the moaning and groaning these troublemakers did on social media. Jalen Brunson shot and shot until the Knicks were able to overcome the 7-foot-5 phenom and his band of Spurs ballers and steal Game 1 on the road, 105-95.

Most fans were locked in on the game and didn’t watch the national anthem so if several of these accounts directed towards division didn’t mention it nobody would have noticed it. Maybe he did it to get attention, because his mission was accomplished.

Other mentally challenged adults began spewing nasty comments.

“Ya know what? FCK THEM! @spurs Bounce your f’cking ball, make your f’cking millions & be the black f’cking ungrateful racist pieces of sh-t that you are!! America doesn’t care anymore! Its f’cking pathetic! Karma will bite you in the ass eventually! WE’RE BORED! “

“Many of them were also bowing their heads,” said another netizen. “They should be ashamed of themselves, but they’re not. That’s one of many reasons I stopped watching the NBA years ago.”

“The 2 white guys are the only ones that show respect! We’re so tired of black peoples disrespect for people and property and the country, everyday!” said one proud racist in response to the video.

The pushback was just as spirited.

“Dumbass you have the right not to put your hand over your heart stupid fuck it’s America we have freedom over here stupid f*ck,” one fans replied.

“Hey stupid, did you see the NHL game? I’ll give you a clue mostly white and guess what? No hands over hearts. Spare us with your fake outrage. F*cking Karen,” another fan quipped.

It’s inevitable that some miserable folks will find every reason to be angry and most likely none of them are real NBA fans. This NBA Finals series is shaping up to be one of the best in years, so expect non sports fans and haters to find ways to get involved in the conversation and bring divisive drama into the NBA Finals.