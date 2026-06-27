‘Strike While The Iron’s Hot’ | Kevin Durant Says Knicks Won’t Win Another NBA Title For 53 More Years

Houston Rockets superstar Kevin Durant is known for his sweet shooting stroke, his elite handles and his ability to get a bucket. A burner account assassin, Durant has also been known to be a bit of a hater as well.

That’s exactly what the NBA legend was doing in a recent interview when the subject of the New York Knicks winning the franchise’s first NBA championship in 53 years. Durant, who joined the Golden State Warriors in 2016 after losing to them just about a month earlier in a seven game series, in many people’s opinion cheated his way to a couple of rings and NBA Finals MVPs. Now he’s speaking on the Knicks, who did it the right way.

Kevin Durant DISSES the New York Knicks after they just won a championship and urges Jalen Brunson & the rest of the team to take advantage of the hype because they might not win for another 53 years 👀



“Strike while the iron’s hot. This is a time New Yorkers or the Knicks… pic.twitter.com/MJkyyrgJGj — Slime🐍 (@ItsKingSlime) June 26, 2026

KD Says Knicks Are One And Done

During a recent podcast visit, Durant didn’t hold back on his opinion of the Knicks championship.

“Strike while the iron’s hot. This is a time New Yorkers or the Knicks aren’t gonna get back… You don’t know if this will come around. It’s been 53 years. It could be another 53 year wait.”

Strange way to say congratulations to the Knicks who made all the right moves that set them up to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy, but that’s Durant.

Kevin Durant shades Knicks weeks after historic NBA Finals win: 'Could be another 53-year wait' https://t.co/xnfOmlO3fG pic.twitter.com/4WIYnYJI85 — New York Post (@nypost) June 27, 2026

Fans Come For The Man Known As The Slim Reaper

Knicks fans and fans in general couldn’t wait to respond to KD’s comments.

“KD is one of the biggest losers in NBA history. He couldn’t win a ring without joining a 73 win team. His time in OKC, Brooklyn, now Houston prove that. The fact he’s talking about this + the use of his burners prove he’s an insecure little kid inside,” a fan said.

“Meanwhile he has never won one on his own. Everything has been handed to this bum!!” another fan replied.

“We all know KD ain’t ever winning another chip again…… Respect the King of NYC,” a person said.

“Don’t listen to burner account man. He doesn’t know anything about digging deep with his teammates to win a championship. He had to join a super team to get his rings,” another person quipped.

“I’m just waiting for kd’s burner to join the chat,” a fan mentioned.

“He’s always taking shots at the Knicks,” a fan spewed.

“His hairline will never come back,” someone else commented.

Durant Shunned Knicks In 2019

In the summer of 2019 after three seasons, three NBA Finals appearances and two NBA Finals MVPs with the Warriors, Durant left the Bay Area. Many believed he would join the Boston Celtics or New York Knicks, but he instead signed with the Brooklyn Nets.

It is one of the biggest “what-ifs” in modern NBA history, Durant had a clean shot to join the New York Knicks as a free agent and chose not to. He and Kyrie Irving teamed up in Brooklyn, and the franchise later added James Harden.

The Brooklyn Nets’ “Big Three” of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden eventually broke up due to a combination of severe injury issues, off-court controversies, player frustration, and a lack of organizational stability. The trio only played 16 games together over a chaotic 13-month span.

Maybe that’s why KD is upset, the Knicks did what the Nets couldn’t do and with less star power.