‘You Are Soooo Jealous and Ugly’: Caitlin Clark Fans Attack ‘Unapologetically Angel’ Reese For Not Congratulating Caitlin Clark On Her WNBA Rookie of the Year Award

The WNBA Rookie of the Year Award’s final vote made it seem like Caitlin Clark (19.2 points, 8.4 assists, and 5.7 rebound) totally dominated the competition throughout the entire 40-game season. Anyone who watches knows this is a fallacy because Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese was breaking rebound records and helping her young team fight for a playoff berth until she injured her wrist with six games left in the season.

Caitlin Clark Wins WNBA Kia Rookie of the Year Award Getting 66 of 67 Votes

Media reports had the race neck and neck with less than a month left. Some had Reese leading at one point, as she ran off a record number of double-doubles.

Clark was the mainstream queen who brought a new fanbase of white males and young girls to the game. Reese brought plenty of men of color to the WNBA through her immense social media presence and her “in the building” social schedule.

Clark broke rookie records for points and assists and three-pointers, and Reese set a record for rebounding average (13.1). Clark is an offensive weapon and Reese is a defensive weapon, but both were equally as impactful and vital to the success of their teams and the timely elevation of the league’s brand.

Caitlin Clark Fans Mad Angel Reese Didn’t Congratulate WNBA Rookie of the Year On Social Media

When Reese got hurt, the Sky slowly faded from the playoff race, while Clark’s team finished strong and made the playoffs as a fifth seed.

When Clark was announced as the WNBA Kia Rookie of the Year it was a foregone conclusion with Reese bowing out at the end that Clark would win. As we have come to understand, her fans are rarely happy, and instead of celebrating the win, of course they had to drag Angel Reese into the mix.

Clark fans took to social media to destroy Reese, who received just one WNBA ROY vote, for not congratulating Clark on social media, but instead plugging her latest podcast, featuring NBA legend and Chicago native son Dwyane Wade.

“NEW EPISODE OUT NOW!! WE DROPPED SOME GEMS,” Reese tweeted.

She also posted a picture of her on the set of her podcast, prior to conducting the interview.

Clark fans accused Reese of purposely not mentioning the award as a form of throwing shade.

“You are soooo jealous and ugly. Sad to be you,” one X user tweeted.

“You lost rookie of the year but you’re tweeting this,” another X user said.

“1 vote,” laughed one X user in reference to the award’s final voting tally, which favored Clark 66-1.

“You’re not gonna congratulate your fellow mate for rookie of the year?” someone asked.

“Make sure you shout out the ROTY,” a user added.

WNBA Fans Wanted Clark vs. Reese In WNBA Playoffs

Of course, the contentious relationship between Clark fans and Angel Reese fans played out in every game of this historical WNBA season. It was a blow to the WNBA when Reese got hurt and her team failed to make the playoffs. Clark vs. Reese is the matchup everyone wanted to see.

Reese fans have been accusatory of Clark all season as well. Often referring to her disputes with referees over foul calls and her physical confrontations with other players. They also accused Clark earlier this season trying to copy off of Reese, when days after Reese was on stage twerking with Megan Thee Stallion at Lollapalooza 2024, Clark was on stage at a Jordan Davis concert, singing to the crowd.

Reese’s injury and her hectic social schedule is always fodder for Clark’s social media pit bulls. WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert has said several times that the rivalry between Reese and Clark, and their fans, is a positive one for the league and conjures memories of when Larry Bird and Magic Johnson took the NBA to a new level of entertainment value and brand recognition.

Reese has downplayed the rivalry several times, claiming that she does not have a problem with Clark and their friendly rivalry dates back to AAU days and continued into college and the pros. They both understand that this monster has taken on a life of its own and afforded other WNBA stars a platform in the process.

Did Angel Reese Congratulate Caitlin Clark Privately?

Maybe Reese offered Clark a public congratulations. Everybody doesn’t express everything they do on social media. Even a social media queen like Reese doesn’t let everyone in on all of her interactions and actions.

You can bet that Magic Johnson wasn’t calling Larry Bird up and congratulating him for winning the 1979-80 season Rookie of the Year award, and Bird wasn’t calling Magic up to congratulate Magic on winning his first Finals MVP and NBA championship.

Plus, Reese is very calculated with it. She also knows the benefits of being Caitlin Clark’s archnemesis.

It’s brought her a large group of fans who support her simply because they don’t like the Clark Hive or the white privilege her WNBA counterparts keep discussing as it relates to her rise. So, Reese may not like being overshadowed on the court by Clark, but she definitely makes sure that she juices their alleged rivalry in her own way when necessary.