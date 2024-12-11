Angel Reese Money Mismanagement Rumors Sunk As $38.8B Brands’ “Force To Be Reckoned With” Goes International With Terry Crews and Taraji P. Henson at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 

WNBA star Angel Reese‘s brand continues to expand, and now she’s gone international. The Chicago Sky baller has been active and getting straight to the bag following her record-breaking, All-Star rookie season in the WNBA.

The 22-year-old social media and hoops sensation was at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for the finale of the 2024 Formula 1 season.



Angel Reese, the 22-year-old social media and hoops sensation, was at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for the finale of the 2024 Formula 1 season rubbing elbows with movie stars like Taraji P. Henson and Terry Crews. (Getty Images/Screenshot Twitter)

Reese was there as a part of a group of invitees from Formula 1 and their sponsors. She’s officially a big fish. She was joined by Hollywood actor Terry Crews on the Yas Marina Circuit.

After witnessing Lando Norris win the race, lifting his team McLaren to the constructors championship for the first time in 26 years, Reese hooked up with A-list actor Taraji P. Henson and of course, they made an Instagram reel.

You would think that Angel Reese would be the one with all of the compliments for Henson, who is a multiple award-winning actor and was nominated for an Academy Award in her breakout role alongside Brad Pitt in “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.”

But it was Taraji who was full of compliments and inspiration for Reese:

“I am so proud of you. Just keep doing what you do,” said Henson. “You are a force to be reckoned with in so many ways and not just on the court baby. In life you are a winner.” Angel Reese Is Face Of Reebok and Reese’s Pieces, Companies Totaling Over $37B

She’s the first lady of the Reebok rebrand, a company with a market cap of about $1.8 billion. You also can see her face all over the grocery store shelves representing Reese’s Pieces brand and their parent company Hershey’s, worth a total of over $37 billion.

Reebok has been desperately trying to regain its luster and start competing with the giants in footwear and sports apparel again. Reese was the first athlete signed by company President Shaquille O’Neal and VP Allen Iverson, who are leading the rebrand. They invested a lot in Reese, who makes promotions easy because she already comes with millions of social media followers, even gifting the LSU product her own apparel collection, aptly titled “Reebok by Angel.”

“So many different shoe companies wanted to work with me. But I chose Reebok. What was it about Reebok? One, they don’t have a women’s basketball player [as] a face. So I wanted to be that,” Reese said at the time. “Two, Shaq. You know my relationship with Shaq,” she explained. “And three, I like how they’re rebranding everything and they’re letting me be the creator behind everything I want to do. So I’m having my own shoe line coming out, merch with my name on it,” Reese continued. “Y’all like what I wear, y’all like how I dress, y’all like my style. I wanted to incorporate that into Reebok.”

That’s just one of several business ventures, and on the media side, her “Unapologetically Angel” podcast has risen up the charts and continues to elevate her status.

She’s consistently been mingling and meeting new celebrities in the entertainment and sports world by attending games and fashion shows.

She has a team that is definitely placing her in positions to win and helping her popularity grow at warp speed, particularly within the African-American community, and now abroad.

And she has developed deep relationships with the world’s biggest hip-hop artists.

Reese is already part owner of DC Power Football Club (FC), an American women’s soccer team based in Washington, D.C., and she has big goals for more team ownership and starting her own modeling agency.

“I want to be able to own a basketball team and just help grow the sport,” Reese said in an October interview.

There was a huge discussion social media about Angel Reese’s money management when in a video clip she broke down her bills and admits that her WNBA salary couldn’t even pay for her apartment. People took it and ran with it, assuming that Reese is careless with her money and living beyond her means. Forgetting that she is a part of several corporate machines and getting her cut.

While Caitlin Clark remains one of America’s new darlings and has sold out golf events and gets her huge bag from Nike as a global superstar, Reese also continues to build and refine her brand into something lasting and connecting with the culture.