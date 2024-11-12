NBA Star Tyrese Haliburton’s Longtime GF Jade Jones Calls Caitlin Clark’s Comment On His Toes “Foul”: Does Their Burgeoning Friendship Bother Her?

The Indiana pro basketball teams feature two of the biggest stars in sports with Caitlin Clark and Tyrese Haliburton bringing an array of skills and charisma to their respective backcourts. Naturally Clark and Haliburton have ignited a friendship through a mutual understanding of being franchise faces, since Clark’s emphatic arrival in Indy.

Clark continues to make headlines during the WNBA offseason by attending Sunday’s Pacers game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse to support Haliburton’s squad as they took on the New York Knicks.

Haliburton didn’t disappoint, dropping a game-high 35 points on 11-for-18 shooting, along with 14 assists, two rebounds, and two steals, while also knocking down four three-pointers.

Caitlin Clark and Tyrese Haliburton’s Burgeoning Friendship

This isn’t the first time Clark and Haliburton have teamed up to show support for Indiana sports and the fans.

Back in October, Clark and Tyrese Haliburton collaborated for a photo at the Golden Gala, a fundraiser benefiting the Pacers Foundation. They were both stunning in appearance and the connection sent the internet into a frenzy, with unfounded speculation running wild and fans showing their support for a possible romance, knowing good and well that both are in committed relationships.

Tyrese Haliburton says his secret crush is Caitlin Clark

The two superstars were also spotted at the Butler men’s basketball game, yucking it up and having a grand old time.

Caitlin Clark and Pacers Guard Tyrese Haliburton in the building tonight

Tyrese Haliburton’s Girlfriend Spotted at Same Pacers Game as Caitlin Clark: They Engage On Social Media Over Haliburton‘s Toes

On Sunday, joining Clark in the stands was Jade Jones, Haliburton’s girlfriend. Not to be outdone by Clark, Jones, who reportedly has been dating Haliburton since 2019, used Instagram to share some exclusive photos of herself and the Pacers star after pounding out the Knicks.



Indiana Pacer guard Tyrese Halliburton, girlfriend Jade Jones and WNBA star Caitlin Clark have developed a friendship. (Getty Images/Golf Digest)

Guess who popped in on the comments?

Clark couldn’t help but make a remark about Haliburton’s footwear and his little piggies that were uncovered in one of the pictures. She roasted the two-time All-Star and 2024 Olympic, imploring him to “put them toes away.”

Jones entered the conversation with a friendly one-word response from Jones.

“Foul ,” Jones replied.

The exchange seemed to be very cordial, as inevitably the two women have probably developed a friendship as Clark and Haliburton’s public appearances together increased.

Clark Doesn’t Need Unrivaled League

Clark’s power and her impact on the league has only increased since she ended her Rookie of the Year and First Team All-WNBA season. The new Unrivaled League started by WNBA players Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, who faced off in the 2024 WNBA Finals, is set to kick off on Jan. 17 in Miami.

Supposedly, the founders of the league have been trying to put together an attractive financial package to lure Clark away from the links and onto the hardwood as a driving force in the league’s inaugural season. Three-time MVP A’ja Wilson has already said she will not be joining this season.

How ironic that the very women who made Clark’s first year in the WNBA a living hell, now need her to promote a product that could benefit them and future generations.

“We’ll see. I’m just taking it as it goes,” Clark told reporters. Alex Bazzell, Unrivaled’s president, commented, “We’re always going to have a roster spot for Caitlin. She knows there’s a place for her here.”

There were reports of a “Lionel Messi” type of package to convince Clark to help get the league off the ground. That references the mega-package of salary, financial incentives and team equity that Inter Miami CF dangled to lure the international star Messi across the border to MLS in 2023.

The eight-week league, gives all inaugural players equity and aims to provide an alternative option for WNBA stars who have historically had to travel overseas to make enough money to fund their lifestyles in the offseason.

Now, players can stay in the U.S., earn a minimum salary of $100,000, while putting on a show alongside some of the elite players in the world, on TNT, a station that’s easy to find.

Clark is yet to confirm. The league will disclose its final six players by Nov. 20, so fans are holding out hope.

Caitlin Clark Getting Ready To Tee Off At LPGA Pro-am Event

Honestly, Clark doesn’t need Unrivaled League at all. She’s forging a different path, and her brand has probably already exceeded anything the league could truly afford.

Need Further Proof?

After serving as a panelist for Women’s Leadership Summit, Clark, who has quickly become a global superstar, will compete in an LPGA pro-am competition hosted by legendary golfer Annika Sorenstam, called “The Annika” on Nov. 13.

There were initially no plans to broadcast this pro-am, but Clark’s presence has changed that. Sports Business Journal’s Josh Carpenter revealed in a November 8 article, her presence changed that, “Golf Channel and the LPGA are expanding their coverage of next week’s tournament, The Annika, with Caitlin Clark set to appear in Wednesday’s pro-am.”

