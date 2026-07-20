‘The One Who Puts Butts In Seats, Not Close’: Robert Griffin III and Jemele Hill Debate Whether Caitlin Clark Or A’ja Wilson Is Face Of WNBA

Cailtin Clark‘s 45-point, 10-assist record-breaking game against the Seattle Storm solidified the passionate opinions of those who say she is the face of the WNBA. Robert Griffin III has long been a fan of Clark, often stirring the racial pot in her favor in early social media disputes between her and Angel Reese.

Robert Griffin III Annoints Caitlin Clark “Face of WNBA” After 45-Point, 10-Assist Game

The former generational NFL QB-turned-podcaster used the game as ammunition to declare Clark the undisputed face:

Caitlin Clark is the face of the WNBA.



She just had a 45 POINT 10 ASSISTS DOUBLE DOUBLE with 4 steals, 2 blocks and 2 rebounds.



Shot 11/18 from the field and 6/10 from 3 point range in 29 minutes with a +16 +/-.



Other players have scored more points this year and in years… — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) July 18, 2026

“Caitlin Clark is the face of the WNBA. She just had a 45 POINT 10 ASSISTS DOUBLE DOUBLE with 4 steals, 2 blocks and 2 rebounds. Shot 11/18 from the field and 6/10 from 3-point range in 29 minutes with a +16 +/-. Other players have scored more points this year and in years pasts, but most of all, IT WAS EXCITING. That’s why the fans love watching her play. Her style is just different than what they are used to seeing. Caitlin Clark is UNDOUBTEDLY the most popular player in the WNBA. Caitlin Clark is a record-breaking great player on and off the court. There is no denying that. Caitlin Clark has helped bring record breaking viewership, crowds and money with her to the WNBA. The issue in the WNBA right now amongst the players is that when you say someone is the “FACE OF THE WNBA” every competitive player will only concede that designation to a player that they believe as earned it with their play on the court. The “Face of the WNBA” to the players and former players is A’Ja Wilson. She is respected as such by her peers because she is the best player in the WNBA, the only 4-time WNBA MVP and has won 3 WNBA Championships. The Face of the WNBA to the fans is Caitlin Clark. She is the player that excites the masses the most with her play style and has broken numerous WNBA records in her first 3 season. And there lies the disconnect. Michael Jordan was the face of the NBA before he won a Championship, but it came with extreme push back from the rest of the league in how they guarded him and treated him. LeBron James was the face of the NBA before he won a Championship, but it came with extreme push back from the rest of the league in how they guarded him and treated him. When players feel like they are being overshadowed by a player they feel doesn’t have the accolades to warrant it, they fight it. They don’t respect it. But there is a difference between being the face of the WNBA and being the best player in the WNBA. Robert Griffin III says there is a difference between being the best player in the league like A’ja Wilson, and “the face of the league” which he says Catilin Clark is. Jemele Hill disagreed, saying Wilson is the best player, and Clark doesn’t yet have the accomplishments to be the face. Even Micheal Jordan had to rack up some accolades first. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Definition of Face of the any professional league, “Title given to the league’s most recognizable, marketable, and impactful player at any given time.” The fans have spoken on this matter, but many players and former players won’t like it because the gap in the accomplishments between A’Ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark is massive. Caitlin Clark is the face of the WNBA before she has won a championship and it has come with extreme push back from the players in the way she is guarded and treated. Just like Michael Jordan and LeBron James were. Will Caitlin Clark ever become the best player in the WNBA? She can. She has the ability to. But right now, she is the WNBA’s most recognizable player. That’s not disrespectful to the other great players in the WNBA, it’s the reality of where the WNBA was before and after Caitlin Clark showed up. Regardless, it’s okay to celebrate the greatness of all the WNBA’s great players without turning it into a race war. For the players, for the fans, for the WNBA and for the kids watching, this has to stop.”

Jemele Hill Says A’ja Wilson Is Best Player & Face Of WNBA: Caitlin Isn’t There Yet

There are other WNBA-informed sports personalities who don’t live in a one-player world and aren’t ready to anoint Clark as the face of the WNBA, when four-time MVP and three-time champion A’ja Wilson is still at her peak and the Las Vegas Aces are still contending for Western Conference supremacy.

I appreciate the nuance in your opinion, but there is a difference between popularity, appeal and being the face of the league.



Caitlin Clark is the most popular player in the WNBA, and the biggest draw. She’s not the face because she’s not creating a new standard for winning… https://t.co/FvzAhpuHWI — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) July 18, 2026

Hill responded to RG3’s declaration with a defense of A’ja Wilson and a different definition than RG3 had for what makes you the face of the league.

“I appreciate the nuance in your opinion, but there is a difference between popularity, appeal and being the face of the league. Caitlin Clark is the most popular player in the WNBA, and the biggest draw. She’s not the face because she’s not creating a new standard for winning (yet). She does not have accomplishments that people want to take (yet). What team is everyone trying to beat? The Aces. What player is everyone trying to match? A’ja Wilson. The standard for winning is A’ja. Michael Jordan became the face of the NBA because he became the standard by which every player is measured. Everyone wanted to stop him. Caitlin isn’t there.”

Fans Argue Timeline Of When Michael Jordan Became Face of NBA

Fans argued with Hill that Jordan had become the face of the league before he won his first NBA title in 1991. There was also pushback against Hill’s assertion that Wilson is the face of the league because she’s the more accomplished player.

“There is a huge difference between the best player and face of the league. The face of the league is the one who puts buts in seats. It’s not close. Most of the time they are also the best player in the league. Aja is a phenomenal player. But Clark is the face,” one fan reasoned.

“By 87’ after his shoes had become the one thing every kid wanted on their feet in every city in America, including 13-year-old me. He’d won a couple dunk contests & scoring titles; he was all over TV & had not even gotten to the conference final. He was the face,” one user commented.

“Generally, agree with you,” one fan told Hill. “But isn’t the “face” of something typically associated with characteristics you assign to Clark (popularity & biggest draw). Dale Jr. or Griffey Jr. are good comps here from my childhood – neither set a new standard for winning.”

“A’ja is the best player until proven otherwise. Caitlin is the face. Jokic is the best player in the NBA, but he ain’t the face,” a netizen commented.

A’ja Wilson fans pushed back.

“So why isn’t A’ja “recognizable, marketable, and prominent?” Being a 3 time champ, 4 time MVP, and a bevy of other awards she has isn’t marketable?! That isn’t recognizable!? That isn’t prominent?! I need to know what about A’ja that don’t make her and her accolades marketable,” one fan asked.

Clark fans weren’t trying to hear it. The fact that 71 percent of jersey sales reportedly were Clark and Sophie Cunningham jerseys, and the consistently booming ratings of Indiana Fever games that boost visibility is all the ammo they need.

RELATED: “When Our Counterparts Speak Up, It Speaks Volumes”: A’ja Wilson Reflects On Caitlin Clark’s White Privilege Confession That Earned Her Respect Within WNBA

“Explain why so few want to tune in to watch YOUR face of the league. Why few want to buy the jersey off your face of the league. Why few, outside of avid W fans know who your face of the league is or could name her by photo. If your favorite is the face, and nobody cares…. Are they really the face?” one Clark fan asked. I’ll just leave this here pic.twitter.com/Hwcg1CwI8F — OG Xennial (@ShakeDown1979X) July 18, 2026 Clark’s Shooting Woes Return In Win Over New York Liberty

After all of the emotional hoopla concerning her career-game, Clark’s game fell back to earth a bit on Sunday against the New York Liberty. She played a supporting role to Kelsey Mitchell’s 33 points in a 106-88 win over the New York Liberty.

Clark had 17 points, shot just 5 of 14 from the field and her three-point shooting difficulties returned as she shot just 2-for-8 from three.

Caitlin Clark & Indiana Fever Are Tied For First With Atlanta Dream In Eastern Conference

The face of the league debate in the WNBA has taken on its own life, similar to the GOAT debate in the NBA. That argument has nothing to do with what ultimately happens on the court. More importantly, for the Fever and Clark’s legacy as a winner, Stephanie White’s team is now 16-10 and tied atop the Eastern Conference standings with Angel Reese’s Atlanta Dream.

Put all of the battles about the best player and face of the league aside, because that’s all opinion. The bigger story is the fact that Indiana is in first place and Caitlin Clark and Angel Rees both have their teams in contention for a WNBA championship.

Despite all of the racial framing and derogatory remarks and the focus on player safety within the league and on social media, the WNBA is getting the basketball story that it wants.