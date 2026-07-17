‘She Sounds Like Shelly, Stans Sister On South Park’: Indiana Fever Fan Gets Checked After Insulting Franchise GOAT and Announcer Tamika Catchings’ Hearing Impairment

People have accused the new influx of Indiana Fever fans of being fans who never invested any viewing time in the league prior to Caitlin Clark taking the league by storm. A recent post by a fan in an Indiana Fever Facebook fan group proved that point in the worst way.

Clueless Indiana Fever Fan Insults Tamika Catchings



The fan made insulting remarks about the speech of Indiana Fever legend and announcer Tamika Catchings, who was born with a severe hearing impairment that affected both ears. She was diagnosed around the age of 3 and the hearing loss stems from nerve damage connecting the ears to the brain.

“As if missing alot of easy shots and losing wasn’t bad enough…the horrible announcer who is gargling her dentures while she speaks was horrible – everytime an S is involved, grab the beach towel. Why is someone that speaks like that announcing game son tv. Jeez-i had to mute in second quarter. She sounds like Shelly, Stans sister on South Park – so annoying,” the fan captioned above a photo of Catchings announcing the game.

Fans erupted with a history lesson for the misinformed fan, whose clout chase fell miserably short.

“To talk like this about Tamika Catchings is just wild because she does a great job breaking down the game despite her speech impediment,” said one fan who came to her defense.

Look, I'm already a fan of the W, but people like the person in the post just makes me want to support the W as a whole even more. To talk like this about Tamika Catchings is just wild because she does a great job breaking down the game despite her speech impediment. https://t.co/nKoiNPgCbD — Sharif Phillips-Keaton (@SharifKeaton) July 16, 2026

“1. To post this publicly and use such wordings is cruel & insensitive 2. To be a ‘fan’ of the league or a team and not know the legends of said league or even the team is disrespectful. 3. To be educated & brought up to speed and for this to still be up, is wild,” another fan posted.

“Everything that Caitlin Clark does in the W is built on the back of Tamika Catchings. For her fans to not only not know who she is but to continuously disrespect this lady is nasty business,” one user struck back.

Catchings has spoken openly about being teased as a child, but by the time she was a decorated college champion, she was giving speeches to encourage others who may have the same difficulties with speech and hearing loss.

So this fan’s reaction isn’t unfamiliar to her, but you would have to question any fan who doesn’t know the greatest player in their franchise’s history.

Tamika Catchings Is A Legend: Any Real WNBA Or Indiana Fever Fan Knows This

Catchings had a career that Caitlin Clark could only hope to have. After a decorated college career at Tennessee, Catchings played her entire 15-year WNBA career (2002–2016) with the Indiana Fever, winning the WNBA Rookie of the Year award in 2002 before leading Indiana to a championship in 2012 as Finals MVP.

In 2011, she was MVP of the league. And she dominated on both sides of the court as an eight-time steals leader and a 5-tme WNBA Defensive Player of the Year (2005, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2012).

She’s in a rare group of legendary players with 10 All-Star appearances from 2002-2015 and seven First Team All-WNBA selections. Catchings was selected to the WNBA’s 10th, 15th, 20th, and 25th anniversary teams, among other lofty accolades.

Any fan of the Indiana Fever should know who Catchings is. The particular fan told on himself in this instance. He was just trying to be negative and stir up the pot. Be racist and offensive against a woman announcer who was Black and had a hearing impairment. This bozo hit the trifecta and got aired out on social media as he should.

Tamika Catchings won four Olympic Gold Medals and earned five Defensive Player of the Year awards, all while excelling on the court with a hearing and speech impairment. 🥇🏀#BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/heeSC0UuD6 — FanDuel Sports Network (@FanDuelSN) February 19, 2026

The bright side is there are probably too many new Fever fans who don’t know “Catch.” This will give them an opportunity to see what greatness over a long period of time looks like. Along with incredible leadership, grace and a team-first attitude.

That’s Indiana Fever legacy at its finest. Clark could learn a thing or two from the legends.