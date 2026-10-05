‘I Have To Be Selfish’: Indiana Fever Fire Stephanie White and Kelsey Mitchell Is Headed Out Of Naptown As She Enters First Unrestricted Free Agency

The Indiana Fever have announced that they are parting ways with head coach Stephanie White. The Fever highlighted White’s accomplishments and contributions during her time with the team and wished her the best of luck in the next chapter of her career. White finishes her second WNBA season with a 28–16 regular-season.

The Fever offered some insight into why they made the decision and reportedly are pursuing names such as Team USA coach Kara Lawson and legendary South Carolina coach Dawn Staley.

“We want a coach who values our best players and is willing to build the team around them,” one Fever general manager said.

Fans flooded social media to comment on the firing, as many Fever fans have long wanted White gone.

Caitlin Clark will be playing for the third head coach in her four-year NBA career as indiana Fever HC Stephanie White was fired. Clark also may be losing her explosive backcourt mate Kelsey Mitchell, who hinted at her departure from Naptown during her exit interview. (Photo by Bobby Goddin/Getty Images)

Caitlin Clark Lost Head Coach, Could Be Losing Blackcourt Mate

As the Indiana Fever gathered for their end-of-the-season exit interviews, most players sounded as if they know the best days for the franchise are ahead. But, then there’s star shooting guard Kelsey Mitchell, who gave the indication that she’s happy her time with Cailtin Clark’s Fever is over and now she can move on.

Mitchell’s exit interview comments and unrestricted free agency status have fueled speculation that the former Ohio State Buckeyes legend has played her final game for the franchise which drafted her No. 2 overall in the 2018 WNBA draft.

Mitchell Says She Must Be Selfish

At age 30, Mitchell is a true veteran, having played all nine seasons of her career in Indianapolis. It may time for a change of scenery. Being an UFA, Mitchell enters the offseason without core eligibility protection for the first time, giving her total control over her next destination. That’s the ultimate goal for any ahtlete. To have control over your next move. Mitchell now has that.

During her exit interview after the Fever’s playoff loss to the Las Vegas Aces, Mitchell stated she must focus on what is best for her career and family.

“I think I have to be selfish. I think that’s where I am in my career, about what I probably need and what’s probably best for me,” Mitchell said about her future, per a YouTube video from the Fever. “But I think being on the Fever and being a part of the organization does come with a lot of ups and downs. What factors in as what’s important for me, is having good chemistry on and off the court. And I’ve only been with one team my entire career, so figuring this out is hard,” she added. “I’ve got to be selfish where my career is going, in terms of what’s important to me. Whether it be winning, whether it be my own individual success. I worked my tail off to be here, so whatever I do, it’s gonna come from a selfish standpoint. I’ll be honest about that,” Mitchell continued.

In her exit interview following a first-round playoff elimination, Indiana Fever star Kelsey Mitchell said she was going to be selfish in her first unrestricted free agency opportunity oger nine-year career. She isn’t expected to return to Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. (Getty Images)

Mitchell Mentioned Added Pressure Of Playing Alongside Caitlin Clark

Mitchell opened up about the unique challenges of playing alongside Caitlin Clark, noting that teammates receive significant outside criticism and “flak” simply for being on her team.

Mitchell spoke candidly about the difficulty of competing in an environment with intense social media scrutiny and demanding fan expectations, remarking that “it hasn’t always been easy.

GM Amber Cox publicly defended the organization’s supporters by stating that attacks on the fan base “have no basis in reality,” creating a notable contrast with the lived experiences shared by players like Mitchell, which probably won’t bode well for the Fever’s hopes of keeping her in Indianapolis beyond this season.

In 2026 Mitchell had a career year. She set the WNBA single-season records for total points scored and three-point field goals made. She averaged a franchise-record 24.7+ points per game, which ranked among the highest single-season scoring averages in WNBA history.

She scored at least 20 points in 27 consecutive games, establishing a new league record. She earned her fourth consecutive WNBA All-Star nod (2023–2026).