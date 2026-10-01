VIDEO: Breanna Stewart Is The WNBA Standard, So Newbies Caitlin Clark, Olivia Miles and Paige Bueckers Have Some Catching Up To Do

The WNBA Playoffs have already brought us plenty of drama and record-breaking play from new faces, but New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart remains the standard that Caitlin Clark, Olivia Miles and others are still trying to achieve. She added to her illustrious resume by dominating the Lynx in a two-game sweep in the WNBA playoff’s first-round. The Liberty became the first No. 8 seed to upset the No. 1 seed in league playoff history. Her accolades over her 10-year-career stack higher than ‘The Monster’ at Sarge’s Delicatessen in Manhattan.