‘Maybe Greatest Winner In Basketball History’: Breanna Stewart Reminded Olivia Miles, WNBA Fans and Hype Train What A Three-Time Champion, Two-Time MVP Looks Like

Olivia Miles bumrushed the WNBA with one of the greatest rookie seasons in league history. Her flashy moves and elite court vision, along with a nice offensive bag, helped her captivate fans. Playing the majority of the season without future Hall of Famer Napheesa Collier brought Miles more attention and major props.

A large portion of WNBA fans anointed her the MVP of the league, using her team’s league best record and her 19.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6 assists per game averages as proof that she was as good as anyone.

Entering the playoffs, WNBA fans were confident that the 2026 Rookie of the Year would continue to dominate, starting with the No. 8 seed New York Liberty.

New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart was masterful, averaging 27.5 ppg in leading No. 8 seed New York Liberty to an historic upset sweep over No. 1 seed Minnesota Lynx in first round of 2026 WNBA playoffs. (Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Breanna Stewart Dominates Rookie Olivia Miles & Minnesota Lynx

Reality set in quickly for Miles in her first two WNBA playoffs games, which ended in a quick elimination at the hands of Breanna Stewart and the No. 8 seed New York Liberty. The elevated tension, performance and atmosphere was too big for the rookie. While Stewart elevated her performance, Miles shot an abysmal 4-20 from the field and scored just 16 points in the two losses. With the sweep, the Liberty become first No. 8 seed to beat No. 1 seed in WNBA playoffs

It was Miles’ first lesson in saving something in the tank for the playoffs. After 40 games, playing 31 minutes per contest, she looked gassed. Meanwhile, the veteran Stewie is averaging 27.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, five assists and two steals in the two games. All well above her season averages of 20.8 points, 8.3, rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. Her defensive intensity has always been a staple of her all-around greatness.

The games weren’t even close. The 2024 WNBA Champion Liberty won both games by a combined score of 178-146.

Future Hall of Famer Sabrina Ionescu — the pony-tailed assassin that preceded Caitlin Clark and almost defeated Steph Curry in an All-star weekend three-point shootout for the ages — also elevated her game. She averaged 15.5 points in this series and poured in 18 points in the Game 1 shocker, hitting seven threes in the process.

Cheryl Reeve Says Lynx Were A “Regular Season” Team

Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve has coached the Lynx for 17 seasons, four of those in her current dual role as head coach and president of basketball operations.

She’s won four championships with the Lynx (2011, 2013, 2015, and 2017) and two championships as an assistant coach for the Detroit Shock (2003 and 2006). So she understands exactly what it takes to win championships and admits that her team couldn’t meet the experience or expectations of a Liberty team polished with crunchtime vets.

“We became a great regular season team this year,” Reeve told reporters. “And we ran into the wrong team.”

Fans agreed with Reeve.

“Goes to show seeding doesn’t matter in the playoffs…it’s about who shows up,” one fan said on Facebook. “Put some respect on Breanna Stewart’s name!” another Liberty fan commented. “Stewie possibly greatest winner in basketball history, show em how it done,” one netizen celebrated. “We ran into a team that was too experienced,” expressed a Lynx fan.

Let’s not forget that center Jonquel Jones won Finals MVP when the New York Liberty won their first and only WNBA title in 2024, defeating the Minnesota Lynx 67-62 in overtime during Game 5 of the WNBA Finals.

RELATED: “Spike Lee Gave Me A High Five, New York Was Injected Into My Veins”: Sabrina Ionescu’s Record 36-Point Explosion Proves She Should Have Gotten More MVP Love Than Caitlin Clark

Breanna Stewart, Ionescu and Jones were the core of that title-winning team. Nothing has changed. The third member of “the Big Three” also elevated her game against the Lynx on Tuesday night, scoring 21 points and pulling 13 rebounds in the elimination game.

Fans Realize Olivia Miles Has Some Learning To Do

Fans had various opinions on what happened to Miles during those two games, with some simply crediting the defense allowed int he playoffs.

“Kid deserves some Grace. She’s dope AF. There’s a playoff learning curb. Hopefully the experience makes her better. Get in the lab and watch the film,” one fan suggested on X. “Pretty wild that the league’s MVP runner up, Olivia Miles, was benched in an elimination game. Never seen that before. Her lack of strong handle really came to light and crazy that folks have her ahead of Caitlin Clark,” a CC fan couldn’t help but comment. “She is the WNBA’s Drake Maye,” tweeted one user while comparing the Lynx guard to the New England Patriots quarterback who’s been struggling since a poor performance in the Super Bowl.

Breanna Stewart Is True GOAT Candidate

Experience matters, and there’s levels to being anointed as a legend or the best in the game. Stewart is a three-time WNBA champion with two MVPs. She won two state championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School and then won four straight NCAA Division I national championships at UConn from 2013 to 2016. She went 151-5 !

Caitlin Clark is still working toward it. Angel Reese. Olivia Miles. Paige Bueckers. All of the young stars that have captivated fans and created positive and negative attention that has led to a new bag of riches for these women who fought so long for more money and respect.

These WNBA playoffs — particularly the historic upset that we just witnessed in the first round — reminds us that the real action is always on the court. The regular season counts, but champions know when to turn up and chill out. That’s something these younger stars have to learn and earn.