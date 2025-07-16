‘Tweet Another Monkey Post About Angel Reese’: Shaq Warns Robert Griffin III To Stop Trying To Damage Face Of Reebok Brand

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III has been in hot water since his comments about Angel Reese. Following a dustup between the two WNBA stars back in May, Griffin said that Reese hates Caitlin Clark. That comment drew plenty of backlash, but Griffin, as he’s been known to do, wasn’t done and even made things worse with his most recent comments concerning Reese and Clark to an extent.

RG3 Keeps Coming At Angel Reese

Last week Griffin once again had Reese’s name in his mouth. On his X account Griffin shared a racist photo edit of Reese NBA 2K26 cover, and in an attempt to condemn the act Griffin only made things worse for himself by saying Reese contributed to him and his family receiving death threats by sharing a video. He then went on to say he wasn’t happy with it, and he even added that Reese’s inner circle personally told him that she does indeed hate Clark.

Shaq to RG3: “Tweet another monkey post about my girl Angel Reese I’m gonna punch you in the f**** face….Leave my Angel Reese alone. I'm the one calling her and telling her not to respond." pic.twitter.com/xAF3oQqmYt — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) July 15, 2025

Shaq Wants The Fade With RG3

Reese and her mom both called Griffin out as a liar, and now Reese’s mentor and four-time NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal is speaking on the matter. During a recent appearance on the “Off The Record” podcast, the man affectionately referred as “The Diesel” didn’t mince his words toward Griffin.

“RGIII: Tweet another monkey post about my girl Angel Reese and I’m gonna punch you in your f****** face,” Shaq said. “It’s enough. I don’t usually do stuff like this, but stop it, bro. You got your job, you got your podcast. Leave my Angel Reese alone. I’m the one calling her and telling her not to respond. F****** stop it. That’s the last time.

He later added, “Leave [Reese and Caitlin Clark] alone. You already spoke on it. Let it go. So what? He hates her. So f****** what? I hate you now [RGIII], for messing with her. Now what? Say something about me… [Angel] is not soft, by any means. She’s from the streets. But I’m like, ‘You’re beautiful, don’t indulge with these fools.’ Because he’s a fool.”

Shaq is just the latest big name to come for Griffin. ESPN NFL analyst and “The Pivot Podcast” co-host Ryan Clark also let Griffjn know he was talking greasy and needed to shut his mouth. Clark and Griffin have a longstanding dislike for one another that dates back to Griffin’s tumultuous ending of his career as the franchise quarterback at Washington, where Clark also was a player.

That spilled over to ESPN, where the two worked together as part of the “Monday Night Football” team.

Shaq And AI Made Reese Face Of Basketball Brand

In 2023, after Reese led the LSU Tigers to the national championship, the aforementioned Shaq and Allen Iverson were named president and vice President of Reebok Basketball for the apparel giant. Not long afterward they signed Reese to a multi-year deal with plans for a signature shoe.

That shoe was unveiled last week and will be called the “AR1 Diamond Dust” when it hits stores. The unveiling was part of a historic week for Reese, who was also named the cover athlete for the WNBA version of NBA 2K26. Lastly, the Chi Barbie was also named to her second consecutive WNBA All-Star Game.