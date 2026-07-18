“I Still Feel Like I Can Play Better” | Caitlin Clark Shrugs Off 45-Point And 10-Assist History-Making Performance

Last night in “NapTown” aka Indianapolis, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark put together a masterpiece of a game. It was easily the best game of her three-year career and history making at the same time.

In the Fever’s hard fought 110-107 win over the Seattle Storm, Clark went for 45 points and 10 assists. In doing so she became the first player to reach a ton of historic feats, the first being the first WNBA player with at least 40 points and 10 assists in a game.

CAREER-HIGH 45 POINTS AND THE MOST IN FEVER HISTORY FOR CAITLIN CLARK‼️



She's the first player in WNBA history with 40 points and 10 assists in a game 📈 pic.twitter.com/v81rshMTAJ — ESPN (@espn) July 18, 2026

Clark Also Reached Other Milestones In Game

Clark’s performance also saw her reach other milestones which include being the first player to score 45+ pts in fewer than 30 mins, franchise record for points with (45), the fastest to 200 career threes: 74th game. Clark also became the third player in the league to net 45 points in a game this season, and it was her fourth career game with at least 30 points and 10 assists.

In a postgame interview Clark told reporters this about her historic night.

“Some nights, like, you know you have it — even before the ball tips,” Clark said. “I felt like it was going to be one of those for me.

“I feel like you just have to believe you’re going to have those type of nights, and you have to visualize having those types of nights. And I feel like that’s what I did.”

“I still feel like I can play better,” Clark said. “It’s one of the hardest things, coming back from injury and being out of the groove and having time off. You just have to kind of continue to believe in yourself and believe in the work you put in. This is great, but we have another really difficult test tomorrow, so got to get ready for that.”

Fans Chime In On Clark’s Record-Setting Performance

It didn’t take long for the “Clarksies” to express their joy via social media. And most of the comments were definitely over the top for sure.

“What y’all gonna say now my girl dropped 45 points 11/18 fg 6/10 3pt. Caitlin a bucket fasho,” one fan said.

“And she didn’t have to get any mebounds,” another fan said.

“Caitlin Clark is filling up her swimming pool with black tears,” another person commented.

“Totally the face of the league! Unless you count the one who gets all her missed shot rebounds,” someone else quipped.

“And they claim she’s not Top 10 and exclude her from the league poster. Things that make you go hmmmm,” another fan mentioned.

“The 11th best at her position in the league. Crazy,” a fan replied.

“She’s most definitely the GOAT!!,” a person spewed.

Clark Has Unlocked Kelsey Mitchell

The Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell backcourt is currently one of the most dominant duos in the WNBA. Mitchell has averaged 22.9 points per game this season, while Clark and Mitchell recently set an Indiana Fever franchise record by combining for 75 points in Friday’s win.

Their success on the court stems from how perfectly their skill sets complement each other. Clark’s elite court vision and ability to draw the opposing team’s primary defender have created massive spacing for Mitchell to operate, resulting in record-breaking scoring numbers.