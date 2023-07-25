“Why Did He Walk Away Like That?” | Social Media Throws Shade at Fox Sports Broadcaster Martin Brundle For Abruptly Leaving Terry Crews Interview Mid-Sentence

Terry Crews is not a fan favorite in the Black community, but Black Twitter quickly came to the defense of the actor after they felt he was disrespected during an interview. Fox Sports 1’s Martin Brundle spoke with the crews on Sunday at Hungarian Grand Prix Formula 1 race briefly and moved on a little bit too quickly for the fans liking. In response, they took to social media to voice their frustrations at the white sideline reporter.

Martin Brundle interviewing Terry Crews in the paddock at the Hungarian Grand Prix. (Photo: @f1liveclip/Twitter screenshot)

Gone Too Soon

Crews was gracious enough to give Brundle a quick interview as he stood on the grid taking in the sights and sounds of the fast paced race. The interview seemingly to be going smooth and the longtime actor showed he had enthusiasm for the sport.

Brundle only asked Crews two questions and didn’t care to expound on any of the answers. In fact, Crews left the door open for a great follow-up question with his second answer where briefly discuss the series coming to Las Vegas in November.

“Well, you know what I love too. Here we are in Hungary and there’s been over 300,000 people. This is just an amazing sport and I can’t wait for it to come to Las Vegas. I am really looking forward to F1 Las Vegas, that’s one thing I’m loving,” said Crews during the interview after he was asked about his experience at the race.

Brundle replied,”Good stuff, I am going to have a quick chat and see if I catch someone else.”

Crews laughed off the rude gesture and kept smiling. He did admit that it was his first time attending an event but that doesn’t mean he is not knowledgeable of the sport. He also showed a genuine interest in racing. It is rare to find a person of color, especially on of Crews’ social status, attending a Formula 1 event. It seems though Brundle missed a golden opportunity to draw in a different type of audience, especially after the drivers didn’t approve of LL Cool J and Will.I.Am’s pre-race performance in Miami.

The Disrespect

Social media users rushed to the defense of Crews despite his “Black card” being always put into question.

In 2020, he made a tweet during the 2020 protests after George Floyd was killed that said if Black people wanted to defeat white supremacy then they would need white people to do so. He quickly cleared his comments up by explaining that everyone will have to depend on each other if we wanted to true change in America. Nonetheless, he garnered support from the Black community.

“Ngl abit disappointed that Martin didn’t ask him more questions, given Terry’s enthusiasm and knowledge and appreciation of the sport,” wrote @GraemeNicol11.

“Kinda disrespectful to leave him mid sentence,” wrote another user.

Another Twitter user wrote, “Why did he walk away like that? Jacka** #Formula1 #redbullracing.”

Fans also pointed out that how Brundle always complains about the celebrities who spend time on the grid never respect him enough to do an interview and help promote the sport.

Brundle bitches and moans when celebrities on the grid refuse to talk to him and he is completely disrespectful/disinterested when they give him exactly what he wants. Brundle is just an ass, plain and simple. https://t.co/kTfB5Xy2Qy — Bryan K (@bkosh84) July 23, 2023

Regardless, Crews showed an interest in the sport and was happy to be interviewed, even if it was cut short.