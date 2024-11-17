“No … I’m a Little Spoon, He’s a Big Spoon, That’s Me”: Despite Her Denials, Funny Marco Says 6-Foot-3 Angel Reese Is Too Tall To Be Submissive and Probably Sleeps “Booty To Booty”

Angel Reese has turned up her social media marketing ever since the WNBA season ended. This weekend, she had the honor of representing her team at the 2025 WNBA Draft Lottery.

Angel Reese Represents Chicago Sky at WNBA Draft

Reese was one of four players representing their teams, joined by Rickea Jackson of the Los Angeles Sparks, Aaliyah Edwards of the Washington Mystics, and Maddy Siegrist of the Dallas Wings. Reese, also known for her fashion, pulled up to the Draft Lottery rocking an all-pink Business Barbie suit that instantly made a statement.

The Los Angeles Sparks secure the No.2 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft presented by @StateFarm 🙌 pic.twitter.com/fN2bDPXKo3 — WNBA (@WNBA) November 17, 2024

As she gears up for her debut in the new Unrivaled League for women ballers, she’s been interacting with some of the biggest podcasters and content creators in the world.

She’s also been living on the edge of controversy as her brand grows bigger. She recently appeared on a video with YouTube creator Funny Marco, and a discussion about Reese’s dating habits drew over 2 million views on Raphousetv.



Funny Marco Says Angel Reese Is Too Tall To be Submissive To Her Partner

Funny Marco told Reese, who is 6-foot-3 and says that she only dates men taller than her, that she doesn’t know how to be submissive because she’s tall.

“It’s because you tall AF, you don’t know how to be submissive,” he said via a split screen interview with the WNBA star before offering to play matchmaker. “So we can try to actually get you somebody that you can physically…”

Funny Marco Says Angel Reese Doesn't Know How To Be Submissive Because She's "Tall A** f***k": "You Wouldn't Cuddle, You A B**ty To B**ty Type Of Person”🤣 pic.twitter.com/LiVHrEK5qQ — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) November 17, 2024

“That I’ll allow me to be submissive?” Reese interrupted, finishing his thought.

Marco asked the face of Reebok, “What do submissive mean again?”

Reese replied, “I guessing like let ya guard down. … Being soft like a soft girl. … But you don’t think that’s me though.”

Marco doubled down on his analysis. “That’s NOT you,” said the content creator and comedian with over 750,000 YouTube subscribers. “You wouldn’t cuddle. You don’t like cuddling and sh*t.”

Angel Reese Shoots Down Funny Marco: Says She’s A Lover Girl And Loves To Spoon

Reese, who appeared to be lying on the bed in her room tried to set the record straight on how she expressed her femininity. Her explanation directly contrasted with what Funny Marco said.

“I’m a lover girl, I’m definitely cuddling,” said Reese.

“You a booty-to-booty type of person,” Marcos insisted. “Like you turn around and I turn around.”

Reese refused to be mislabeled.

“No … Like, I’m a little spoon, he’s a big spoon, that’s me,” she explained, but Marco wasn’t buying it.

“No, no, no, no,” he answered. “That just doesn’t work like that”

The WNBA rookie rebound record holder didn’t like the constant badgering about her love life and eventually warned Marco, “Don’t ask me about no man, because I’m not interested I’m not gonna keep repeating myself when it comes to that.”

To which Marco replied, “ Well alright somebody has an atti-. And that’s attitude”

But honestly, how could we not ask Angel Reese about her love life? She’s positioned herself in a way that people will always ask about her mysterious relationship life. She’s rarely seen with one man more than a few times.

Social Media Blasts Funny Marco and Reese

Some fans on social media blamed Marco’s ignorance because “this man ain’t been with a tall girl and it shows,” said one X user.

Others expressed their disappointment that it always seems to be a sexually driven conversation surrounding Reese.

“Bruh, anytime I see this girl now it’s about some sexual sh*t,” said another X user. “She still playing ball?

Reese is still balling, and you can catch as one of the leading faces in Unrivaled League kicking off in January 2025. That won’t stop her from being one of the most discussed athletes on social media, especially urban Gen X.

More Relationship Drama For Angel Reese: Halle Berry and DDG?

Recently, according to gossip site MediaTakeout, she’s been dragged into the rumor mill after DDG, the father of singer Halle Bailey’s child, popped up on TikTok with Reese.

In a short clip, DDG rapped about having intimate relations with Angel and dropped lines such as she “F*** till her a** is sore.” Angel flashed her Baltimore smile during the verse, while making gestures towards Halle’s baby’s father.

When the celebrity couple made their breakup public, DDG said he wasn’t interested in a new love interest.

“I am not dating anyone,” he clarified during a livestream. “I don’t have a potential girlfriend, nor do I even think about that.”

It’s not clear what the nature of their relationship is, but social media didn’t think it was a great look for Angel if she is involved at all with DDG, but we know she’s going to do what she wants.