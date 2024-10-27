“We Keep Calling It Weird But It’s Actually Perverted”: Shaq’s Booty Shorts Comment To Angel Reese Triggered A Generation’s Darkest Thoughts

Angel Reese caught another big fish on her “Unapologetically Angel” podcast when Shaquille O’Neal blessed the show and created quite a controversy in the process. Shaq of course was named president of basketball development for Reebok and filled Angel Reese’s NIL treasure chest and made her one of the faces of the rebrand.

Recently it was announced that she would have her own signature shoe dropping in 2026.

Shaq Ain’t Lying: Angel Reese In Booty Shorts Is A Ratings Riser

A key piece to that was plan was Shaquille O’Neal, who after getting the Reebok re-brand gig, developed a strong relationship with Reese during her time in Baton Rouge, walked her out on Senior Night and then setting goals to have her become “face” of the brand

The interview went left when Shaq started referencing Angel Reese’s attire. The WNBA star seemed to get a bit squirmish after Shaq kept fantasizing about her dunking in tiny shorts she wore at the Wild ‘n Out event.

Shaq might seem creepy, but he isn’t lying. Angel Reese in some booty shorts dunking the basketball is definitely must-see TV and would help WNBA ratings.

Reporters Attack Shaq For Creepy Interview With Mentee Angel Reese

Angel Reese got upset with Shaq after he kept fantasizing about her Dunking in the tiny shorts she wore at the Wild 'n Out event 👀 pic.twitter.com/LHaDJeOSTY — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) October 26, 2024

Reporter and WNBA advocate Chris Williamson was one of many who didn’t like Shaq’s demeanor or his interaction with the much younger Reese, who is also supposed to be one of Shaq’s mentees, throughout the interview and let it be known on X.



Shaq a whole creep for them comments. What makes it worse to me is that he’s president of Reebok basketball looking at her like that. — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) October 26, 2024





What Did Shaq Say To Angel Reese That Was Offensive?



“Imagine you in the same lil’ shorts you had on at the Wild’ N Out show dunking,” Shaq told Reese. “You know how many T-shirts you gonna sell, you trippin.”

Reese seemed surprised by Shaq’s suggestion and maybe a bit uncomfortable, because Shaq is supposedly like an uncle to her, as she responded, “Oh my God.”

“The same little shorts you had on at Wild’ N Out… I’m just saying,” Shaq continued with Reese, quickly trying to shut the exchange by saying, “OK, alright, alright, alright.”

Fans, as they always do, took everything left and didn’t find the exchange funny, accusing the NBA Hall of Famer of being outright creepy with Reese, whom he took under his wing because they are both LSU alumni.

“Shaq a nasty n-gga… you suppose to be her mentor/father figure, but your creep ass making these type comments… I lost all respect for him when he jumped in that Home Depot girl DM’s shooting his shot,” one user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote.

Another X user added, “Trust was violated here in the most deceptive way. He endeared himself to her as ‘big brother/uncle…. protector’ and then betrayed her. It’s deeper than the usual misogynistic projection. This is vile.”

Trust was violated here in the most deceptive way. He endeared himself to her as “big brother/uncle….protector” and then betrayed her. It’s deeper than the usual misogynistic projection. This is vile. https://t.co/tUEFBzTpLO — MrsBundrige (@MrsBundrige) October 26, 2024

Sir…@SHAQ….you're old enough to be her father, and I hope your children send you a telegram or something letting you know how NASTY you are. https://t.co/o0EhXTZiAf pic.twitter.com/oxmcKHDAC1 — JoyBella (@JoyBella80) October 26, 2024

We keep calling it weird but it’s actually perverted & clear that Shaq is sexualizing her. The saddest part is that you can hear the disdain in Angel’s voice but also her exhaling in frustration in hoping he was trusted figure in her life, instead was as always, just another man. https://t.co/jcI0sfg7xc — Queer Latifah 🥂 (@TheAfrocentricI) October 26, 2024

I hate how every woman can probably relate to her in that moment. Like damn dude I really fwy now I’m scared to be around you https://t.co/cXSNCfBs5o — Perfectly Imperfect (@BigPhine29) October 26, 2024

So many women were triggered by Shaq’s comments. Probably the same ones who feel it’s great that 72-year-old former NFL coach Bill Belichick is dating a 23-year-old publicly.

“We keep calling it weird but it’s actually perverted & clear that Shaq is sexualizing her” one obviously gaslit X user said. “The saddest part is that you can hear the disdain in Angel’s voice but also her exhaling in frustration in hoping he was trusted figure in her life, instead was as always, just another man.”

Double Standard Against Shaq?

Is there a double standard here? While some say Shaq was creepy for saying what he said about Reese, it’s not farfetched that an uncle or father would comment on the lack of clothing a young woman he’s associated with has on.

Shaq never said he wanted to see Angel Reese in them because he might have already for all we know, she’s 22 years old and outside, outside. Thats really not our business.

The response to the interview and the sympathy Angel Reese is getting is exactly what Chi-Barbie and Shaq wanted to happen. Invite some fake outrage and run up the views. While people complain about Shaq and project their own foul experiences into Reese and Shaq’s relationship, the tandem continues to run it up and help Reese rise to another level of wealth.

It’s all in a day’s work.