‘You Lost, This Is Caitlin’s Country Now’: Social Media Shows No Remorse For Sorrowful Angel Reese Post Blasting Selfish Voters Who “Couldn’t Put Your Pride Aside”

Angel Reese is one patriot who didn’t wake up on the right side of the bed after seeing the results of the presidential election. She was one of a legion of WNBA players who were nominally backing Kamala Harris for president.

Reese never came out and endorsed Harris publicly, claiming, “I’m not that educated right now, but just continue to learn and give feedback, but everybody go out there and vote.”

But she is closely aligned with her WNBA OGs. Especially the ones who are trying to figure out how to blend foundational views with a new influx of fans.

Angel Reese Sends Message About Presidential Election Results: Kamala Harris Loses to Trump

Reese sent a message to America on an X message that already has surpassed 2 million views: “I’m so disappointed in America…Some of you just couldn’t selfishly put your pride aside, huh??!?!?!?

Prior to that, Reese posted: “As a woman, i’m heartbroken for us all…”

As a woman, i’m heartbroken for us all… — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) November 6, 2024

Of course, Reese, who is already a hot-button item for Caitlin Clark’s cult, received plenty of backlash from various voices on X.

“Be disappointed in the fact that you’ll never be Caitlin Clark,” said one X user. “It wasn’t pride, it was the high gas prices, high food prices, high mortgage rates car loan rates house prices and so much more,” said another X user who clearly believes Donald Trump is going to solve all of these issues.

Reese’s Fans Offer Explanation For Her Desperate Post on X

She did have some supporters like @JustVent, who responded: “Wasn’t pride, it was racism and misogyny.”

“They let racism and misogyny dictate their lives for the next four years not knowing how much we all are about to lose,” said X user J_CLUTCH22.

But the Cailtin Clark committee was out in full swing and not letting up.

Social Media Attacks Angel Reese Presidential Election Post With Caitlin Clark Jokes

“You lost, this is Caitlin’s country now,” said another female X user. The misogyny that was referenced was also in full swing, as one X user offered their view on government rule. “Let’s be real. A woman cannot and should never be allowed to rule…” Caitlin Clark fans weren’t kind to Angel Reese on a post she made about the Presidential election results. (Getty Images/YouTube)

Future of WNBA Is A Mystery

The people have spoken, and Reese is crying over spilled milk at this point. Maybe the WNBA players will step up their political hustle next race. They were much less active than in the past with their activism and political engagement, but that’s the give-and-take when you’re trying to make your league financially viable to everyone.

It will be interesting to see how Reese and the rest of the WNBA reacts to Trump and players such as Clark, who has been chosen as a golden representative for MAGA universe when on the court.