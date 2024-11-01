“He Clapping Them Cheeks For Sure”: The Imaginations Of Social Media Ran Wild After Kiyan Anthony Seen Dancing With WNBA Star Angel Reese Prior To Podcast 

Angel Reese is officially on fire. Her offseason brand-standing has positioned her in a celebrity stratosphere that makes everything she does headline news on the various social media outlets and the Gen Z followers that keep her lit.

Reese’s “Unapologetically Angel” podcast has had some great guests, including Shaq, and the topics of conversation have caused controversy and plenty of social media banter.

Reese’s latest guest was Kiyan Anthony, son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony and actress La La. The 6-foot-5 Kiyan is a rising high school hoops star, who is close to making a decision on where he will attend college.



Angel Reese had top basketball prospect Kiyan Anthony, who is also the son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony and ‘Power’ series actor La La, on her podcast and social media ran with it. (Getty/Instagram)

Kiyan Anthony IS No. 1 Player In NYC Still Deciding College Commitment

Anthony, a 4-star prospect, according to 247Sports Composite, is listed as the No. 28 player nationally, the No. 6 shooting guard in the country and the top player in the state of New York out of the Class of 2025.

He’s still deciding between Syracuse, USC and Auburn.

On Reese’s podcast, Kiyan revealed what will be the deciding factor in his school choice.

“Just what coaches have been on me the latest and where I can go in right away and see growth, where I can develop my game and just try to win,” Anthony said. “Whatever the coaches are telling me, where they can see me playing, what my role is.”

He holds offers from Syracuse, USC, Florida State and others, though he’s still awaiting an offer from Auburn, one of the schools in his top three.

According to reports, the Long Island Lutheran star said in September that he planned to commit in the last week of October or the first week of November, so his decision is coming soon.

Given his father’s championship legacy at Syracuse, the Orange are considered a strong frontrunner.

Reese offered advice to the younger Kiyan, who’s journey to stardom is really just beginning and will undoubtedly be boosted by his family name.

Angel Reese gives Kiyan Anthony advice on dealing with women as a young athlete:



“When you go to the league.. even when you’re in college, you need to be careful with these women. One slip up—you be seeing these stories? Don’t do it. You’re 17. It’s the women that’s a lot older… pic.twitter.com/jotiLE2w0b — LANI ❦ (@___lovelani) October 31, 2024

It was a chill conversation, but a Reese podcast wouldn’t be right without some controversy attached. In addition to giving him advice on how to avoid predatory older women chasing the bag, during her guest reveal prior to the show, the 22-year-old WNBA star did a little TikTok dance with Anthony that lasted all of a few seconds, but when it hit social media the imaginations of young boys and protective women ran wild.

Social Media Goes Crazy About Angel Reese and Kiyan Anthony Dance Video

“He clapping them cheeks for sure,” one X user said disrespectfully. Another warned Melo to, “Come get your son.”

One X user went as far as to question why the 22-year-old Reese is fraternizing with a 17-year-old.

“Why is a child hanging with a grown woman?” asked X user, Randy Dunn.

Reese has become a crush of plenty of teenage and tweenage men and women across the country. Her commitment to style and fashion and her promotion of the music of a young generation has elevated her to fame.

Everything she does is scrutinized, analyzed and praised or vilified.

Further proof that she moves the needle is how an innocent dance with Anthony inspired such colorful comments from the fans.

Social Media Defends Angel Reese From Lewd Fantasies About Her and Kiyan Anthony

There were a few X users who didn’t like the sexual suggestions driving the comment section.

“The comment section is both musty and dusty,” one disgusted X user posted.

The interview between two rising stars in the hoops game was insightful and tasteful, but that doesn’t stop the fans from dreaming up scenarios in their heads when it comes to Chi Barbie.

Last episode it was an attack on Shaq. Reese’s fans thought the Reebok president, who made her the first female face of the brand, was out of line when he commented on the booty shorts she wore during her appearance on “Wild ’N’ Out.”

Related: Angel Reese Knows “I Got A Nice Little Body” So Why Not Show It | Bayou Barbie Is Officially A Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model

That passed quickly and now Kiyan is the latest person to be swept into Reese’s celebrity web.