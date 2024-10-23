“They Hate You Online But Love You In Person”: Social Media Has Strong Response To Angel Reese’s Cryptic Tweet Suggesting Someone Has Wronged Her 

Angel Reese expressed herself on X this week accusing people of hate, and once again she made sure she had a nice grasp on who were her fans and her trolls as she continues to build her brand and expand her fan base.

On Tuesday, Reese made a cryptic quote with no direct reference to anyone in particular. Probably a revelation she recently had and thought that quote was a perfect way to sum it up – and stir up some folks. She also could have been referring to a fan, another celebrity, a male love interest, a business associate, who knows?

The post already has over 500,000 views and 10,000 likes and over 650 comments.

“they hate you online but love you in person,” the WNBA brand ambassador, All-Star, Gen X sex symbol and social media influencer tweeted.

Reese Faces Backlash For Recent X Post

Initially, some of the group she would define as her “haters” didn’t have the nicest things to say under her post.

Said One X user: “Man get in the gym and get better lmao.”

Another flipped the script on Reese, saying: “(You to Caitlin Clark)

One Caitlin Clark fan (we’ll just call her Karen) infiltrated Reese’s page and offered a novel account of how certain WNBA fans feel about Reese’s social media post and what they believe she represents in contrast to what her fans see:

“Rule of life? If you’re mean, people notice. If you don’t want to be perceived as mean, stop being mean. You wanted attention for being a villain but started whining when people treated you like a villain. Want people to like you? If you do, they will in time, if they see a genuine change in you. Show people the genuine good person in you if you are genuinely good and not a person who loves drama, loves the racial divide and competition based on race, and thinks thug behavior is something to be proud of. The only people who think mean people are cool, are other mean people. If you want to be one of the good guys show fans you value sportsmanship over bullying someone because you can. I think fans would be very receptive to seeing you become a role model for positive behavior on and off the floor.”

The author of the post, a middle-aged woman, was quickly denounced as being a pro-Trumpster here to strategically demean Reese.

Angel Reese’s Fans Defend Her Against Negative Social Media Posts

Reese has a real following of millions, so you will see some negative responses to her posts because her presence attracts all kinds of people from haters to appreciators.

She got a lot of support from her fans who honestly don’t care who she’s talking to or about.

“That’s why we keep receipts,” said one supportive fan.

In reference to the hate Reese often refers to, one X user had an explanation for it: “all because you one uh them ones in real lyfe !!! #hooper

One fan offered her a massage to cure her ills.

“that’s why you always gotta come home to me at the end of the day let me massage you real good bc these folks are so fake but i’m the only real one for you angel, i miss us,

said @yessir.

Another encouraged Reese to ignore anyone who has proven to be untrustworthy or two-faced and continue on with her success.

“If they cannot appreciate you on or off line, they fake. Say hello in person and keep yourself moving.”

Overall, Reese was supported by her fans and followers after her tweet, which she knew would stir some people up. It’s a good way to get the haters to come out from behind the weeds and into the open and she has the time and the energy.