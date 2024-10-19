“Okay. I Like Sophisticated Barbie” | Did WNBA Legend Lisa Leslie Insinuate That People Want Angel Reese To Cover Up And Hit The Court?

Chicago Sky Star Angel Reese has been pretty busy since the end of the team’s season. The rebounding savant has started her own podcast, “Unapologetically Angel,” as well as been seen at multiple NFL games supporting her hometown Baltimore Ravens and where she currently resides in Chicago supporting the Bears.



The former LSU Tigers star has also been followed by the paparazzi just hanging out, and let’s just say some of her outfits have left nothing to the imagination.





Lisa Leslie Applauds Angel Reese’s Elegance In Victoria’s Secret Outfit

During a recent appearance at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York, Reese sported a much more posh outfit. In fact, the outfit drew praise from many on social media, and even WNBA legend Lisa Leslie, who’s someone that’s become fond of Reese, commented on her appearance.

“Okay!!!” Leslie said. “I like Sophisticated Barbie.”

Is Leslie Telling Reese To Cover Up And Keep Hooping?

Leslie’s comment to Reese via social media isn’t the first time she’s complimented the former five-star recruit. Back in July when Reese was named a WNBA All-Star as a rookie, Leslie had this to say:

“I’m so proud of you. Congratulations on your first All-Star! I told you! They will all regret passing on you!”

That was then, but is Leslie now insinuating that she would like to see Reese cover up a little more and work on her game?

Her comment sure seemed that way, and not in a negative way, but in a way where she’s just telling Reese she can do both.

Angel Reese on how her Met Gala appearance reflects the WNBA’s intersection with fashion: “A lot of us got drip.”



Noted that Lisa Leslie was an original inspiration for herself as a fashion-focused player who could also dominate on the court. pic.twitter.com/VWyIeeiLZ5 — Julia Poe (@byjuliapoe) May 7, 2024

Reese Looking For Offensive Improvement In Second Season

While Reese’s rookie season was great, and her numbers reflected that as she averaged 13.6 points and a league-best 13.1 rebounds per game, there is plenty of room for her to improve her limited offensive game. In order for her to take the next step in her development and lead the Sky as their franchise player she’ll need to become better on the offensive end.

Many of those rebounds came off of her own misses because she missed so many makeable point blank shots around the rim. If she does in fact improve on that end, with her rebounding and defensive prowess, it’s no doubt she’d become an MVP candidate.

No one is telling Reese to not dress like she’s 22 at times, but it’s OK to switch it up and show that she can do both.

Which she did at the VSFS.