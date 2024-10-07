“Kelsey Mitchell, Erica Wheeler Are Out Of Indiana”: Fever GM Amber Cox Needs To Bring In These Three Free Agents To Build Championship Around Caitlin Clark

Now that the hype and the social media storm has subdued until 2025, the Indiana Fever have to decide how they will construct the team around Caitlin Clark as three of the Fever’s 12 players will make free agency decisions in the 2024 offseason, including guard Kelsey Mitchell.

Kelsey Mitchell made $206,000 last season and will be turning 29 in her seventh WNBA season. She led the team in scoring in the postseason (19.0 ppg) and in many key games during the season.

She was the perfect two-guard to Clark, making the rookie’s transition into the WNBA much smoother thanks to Mitchell’s individual scoring abilities. Mitchell’s offensive explosions carried the team when Clark’s shot was off and also allowed Clark to focus on passing and creating for others.

This Fever sequence was NASTY 🔥



Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell dropping dimes 👀



(via @WNBA)

There’s been rumors that Mitchell is not happy with her current role on the Indiana Fever and being that she is at the peak of her career, she might want to move on and away from the circus surrounding Clark and the social media negativity.

That would be a devastating loss, considering the chemistry between CC and Mitchell, as well as center Alliyah Boston’s improved play, elevated Indiana from a 1-8 start to a 19-12 finish and future title contender.

Erica Wheeler, Kelsey Mitchell and Temi Fagbenle Are Free Agents: Fever Need To Keep “Big Three” Together

Erica Wheeler is 33 years old and in her ninth WNBA season. She was an effective leader but averaged a career low 3.6 points per game and won’t be playing a huge role in the guard rotation as the Clark Era moves forward. Plus, she made a whopping $222,154 last season.

The Fever need to do everything they can to retain their “Big Three” of Clark, Boston and Mitchell, while adding some more athleticism; some shooting and rim-running finishers capable of thriving in transition and capitalizing off Clark’s court vision.

While the Fever were the third-highest scoring team in the league, averaging 85 per game, their overall defense ranked second-to-last in the league, allowing a whopping 87.7 points per game. Only the Dallas Wings were worse, allowed over 92 points per game. There are some height deficiencies that need to be addressed.

New Fever COO/GM Amber Cox Tasked With Building Championship Team Around Clark

The Indiana Fever hired Amber Cox as the team’s chief operating officer and general manager on Friday to replace current GM Lin Dunn, who will move into a new position as a senior adviser for the team.

Cox’s first order of operations needs to be surrounding Clark with more 3-and-D talent and some two-way physical wings.

NaLyssa Smith and Boston are a formidable interior tandem, but another post presence that can block shots and also shoot from the perimeter like restricted free agent Temi Fagbenle would also help.

Indiana Fever Could Lose Sharp-Shooting Lexie Hull In Expansion Draft

Slick-shooting guard Lexie Hull averaged 5.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists through 19.7 minutes per game, but she moved into the starting rotation late in the season and provided reliable three-point shooting. She also has a good relationship with Clark, but the verdict is out on whether or not she makes the cut. If not, she should be snatched up by the expansion team.

Have a game, Lexie Hull.



22 points (career-high)

8-10 FG

6-7 3PT



In 21 minutes off the bench.

Naturally, the Fever have all three of their picks in the WNBA draft, but currently won’t know where they fall in the selection process until the WNBA announces the draft picks for the expansion Golden State Valkyries.

How Does the WNBA Expansion Draft Work?

The expansion draft for the new 2025 WNBA franchise the Golden State Valkyries will be held Dec. 6, the first expansion draft since 2008 when the Atlanta Dream entered the league. With franchises in Portland and Toronto on the horizon, this will be a historical draft for WNBA expansion.

All 12 teams can protect up to six players each, while all others will be available for selection.

The players who are available for selection include any athlete each franchise holds rights to as of the end of the 2024 season. The Valkyries will choose one player from each team and one 2024 unrestricted free agent. According to reports, they will be able to make trades in exchange for not drafting someone.

Indian Fever Expect to Have $650K In Cap Space

As Clark enters the second season of her rookie-scale deal, her salary will still only rank eighth among the nine players currently on the Fever’s books for 2025.

The Fever go into the offseason with over $650,000 in cap space. Some will be used to sign draft picks to fill out next season’s roster.

Overall, in 2025, a regular max salary is $214,466 while a supermax contract begins at $249,244. With an impending salary cap increase, Indiana could be positioning itself for an offseason of huge moves.

Here Are Three Players Indiana Should Pursue In Free Agency

Nneka Ogwumike (Wing – Seattle Storm)

Ogwumike is a 12-year vet who is one of the best 3-and-D players in the WNBA. She can defend, she has a deadly mid-range game and can shoot the three if that’s what you need. She only took two per game this season but shot it at 40.5 percent while averaging 16.6 points per game for her career. Ogwumike, who made $204,500 last season, can replace Wheeler’s leadership and considerably strengthen the team. She also brings a toughness the team lacks.

In elite company 👏



With her 10th point of the night, Nneka Ogwumike moves into 10th on the All-Time Points Leaders List, passing Katie Smith



Congrats, Nneka!

Myisha Hines-Allen (Forward – Connecticut Sun)

MHA was a beast on the boards and capable around the rim for Minnesota, which is currently trying to advance to the WNBA Final and faces a Game 5 against the Connecticut Sun in the WNBA semifinals. She can score and rebound and is the kind of role player you need coming off the bench or starting that has a big frame — 6 feet 1, 200 pounds — and provides protection for Clark.

I can't get over Myisha Hines-Allen leveling DeWanna Bonner and then flexing on her wife 😭

Chennedy Carter ( Guard – Chicago Sky)

If you’re looking for a guard who can replace the energy, scoring production and explosion to the basket that Mitchell brings, it’s Chennedy Carter, who was the lone consistent scoring force for the Chicago Sky. Carter led the Sky, averaging 17.5 points per game, while adding 3.5 rebounds and 3 assists, She also shot over 47 percent from the floor.

Best Pure Scoring Guards in the WNBA this season:



1. Chennedy Carter (Chicago)

2. Kahleah Copper (Phoenix)

3. Kelsey Mitchell (Indiana)

4. Arike Ogunbowale (Dallas)

5. Jewell Loyd (Seattle)



Thoughts? ✨ #WNBA

She’s just blossoming in her fifth season, so her ceiling has not been reached. Imagine her and Clark in transition. Despite her run-ins with Clark on the court during the season and being a teammate of Angel Reese, Carter would make a seamless transition to playing with the Fever and her role as a lightning-quick basket attacker, strong defender and supportive teammate could serve Clark well.