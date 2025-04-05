“The Behavior Exhibited In Allegations Is Reprehensible” | New Mexico JV Baseball Team Under Investigation For Urinating In Rival School’s Water Jug

Piss poor behavior is what they call it.

Rivalries are good in any sport, and quality pranks are sometimes part of it. But when they become personal and leave the realm of good competition that’s a problem. That’s allegedly what happened recently in New Mexico. The rivalry between Rio Rancho and La Cueva high schools is nothing new, but when ignorance enters the situation that’s a whole different story.

Per reports, a player from Rio Rancho’s JV baseball team urinated in the water jug of the La Cueva team. To make matters worse the La Cueva team drink from the jug following the heinous act. Rio Rancho Public Schools issued a statement saying that a student-athlete admitted to committing the act.

A Rio Rancho student is in serious trouble after he was accused of a disgusting prank at a junior varsity baseball game.https://t.co/AZyk3shpSw — KOB 4 (@KOB4) April 5, 2025

RRPS Spokesperson Makes Statement

“Rio Rancho Public Schools holds students to a high standard, and all are expected to behave in a professional manner at all times,” said Wyndham Kemsley, a spokesperson for Rio Rancho Public Schools. “The behavior exhibited in the allegations is reprehensible and will be mitigated with severe disciplinary actions all of those determined to be involved.”

Per reports criminal charges could still be pending following the investigation.

Rio Rancho JV baseball player, accused of urinating in opponents' water cooler, charged with battery https://t.co/0uRbJUAHjH pic.twitter.com/PRKPIV3i9P — Albuquerque Journal (@ABQJournal) April 4, 2025

Student-Athlete Faces Charges

Because he’s a minor the name of the Rio Rancho player wasn’t released. What is known is that he’s 16, and is being charged with as many as 15 counts of battery for his work. Charges will be sent to Juvenile Probation and Parole for further review.

Rio Rancho Police Captain Jacquelyn Reedy, mentioned in a news release that Rio Rancho Public Schools are leaving no stone unturned and have been very willing to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

“They’re taking this matter very seriously and are fully cooperating with law enforcement,” Reedy said.

“The district remains committed to upholding the highest standards of conduct among our student-athletes and will take appropriate action in accordance with district policies and legal guidelines.”

Albuquerque Public Schools Agrees With RRPS

In a statement released on Friday, Albuquerque Public Schools, where La Cueva is, piggybacked what was currently being done regarding the matter.

“We’re glad authorities in Rio Rancho took this matter seriously and filed criminal charges. Outrageous behavior like this must be met with swift consequences to send the message that it’s unacceptable and won’t be tolerated.”

As a result the principal of La Cueva sent a letter out urging all players affected by the disgusting act to seek medical attention. Also, the entire Rio Rancho JV team has been suspended as the investigation continues.



Fans Run With It

The story made the rounds via social media, and fans had their way with it.

One fan said “If I drink this that water I’d be pissed off.”

Another user said, “better to be pissed off than pissed on is what I was always told!”