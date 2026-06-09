‘Kind Of Sequence That Defines a Superstar’: Caitlin Clark Misses Key Free Throws, Then Bangs Game Winner Showing Fans Her ‘Ice Is Unmatched’

Caitlin Clark had been the focus of much criticism regarding her attitude and lack of shooting excellence over the past five games for the Indiana Fever. Her overwhelming and very vocal fan base had even been getting quieter as the league leader in assists struggled to find the shot that elevated her to mythical status since entering the WNBA out of Iowa.

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Caitlin Clark Fans Needed A Game Like This

In fact, plenty of fans seems to be panicking over Clark’s poor shooting, which was hovering around 27 percent on threes to go along with a shooting percentage well below 40 percent, entering Monday’s game against the Washington Mystics. Very average numbers if we are being honest.

So it undoubtedly was a breath of fresh air and a power booster in the back of CC fans when the guard hit the game-winning logo three in a close win over the Washington Mystics on Monday night.

CAITLIN CLARK CALLS GAME FROM WAY DOWNTOWN 🤯🔥



CAME THROUGH IN THE CLUTCH AFTER TWO MISSED FTS pic.twitter.com/A9ltTuf6a9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 9, 2026

While most of the sport’s world’s eyes were on Game 3 of the NBA finals, Clark drilled a game-winner from deep three-point land with 1.2 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to give the Indiana Fever a 78-76 victory, moving them to 6-5 this season.

Clark posted 19 points on a much-improved 7-for-16 shooting from the field (4-10 from three) in the win over the Mystics. The multi-talented guard is now averaging 18.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 7.9 assists per game this season.

Caitlin Clark’s Shooting Has Been A Cause Of Concern

Clark entered the game having shot 28 percent from the field over her past four games — easily one of the worst stretches of her career.

However, her decent shooting night elevated her season field goal percentage to 38.3 percent. The Fever are still trying to find the championship chemistry that they expect to have by the end of the season.

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Fans React To Caitlin Clark Game Winner

The Clark shot hit was a wide open three-pointer that most eighth graders could hit without any defender within 10 feet.

“Great shot but what on earth is that defender doing?” one fan asked on X. “Low IQ defense right there!” added another.

That minor detail didn’t stop folks from celebrating her.

“How do you take such a gamble when the ball is going to Caitlin Clark? Come on,” one netizen quipped. “CC shutting down all that talk from last week,” said one celebratory Fever fan.

Clark had missed two clutch free throws at the line, which almost cost her team the game. So for her to respond by draining the game-winner, in the eyes of some fans, shows how great she truly is.

“That’s the kind of sequence that defines a superstar. Misses two free throws, then pulls up from the parking lot and drains it like it’s nothing. Clark’s ice is unmatched,” one commenter on X gushed. ‘People Who Know Ball Knew She Was Overrated’: Despite Record Ratings, Radio Host Says ‘The Caitlin Clark Thing Is Over’ And She’s Fumbling WNBA Fame

Some fans couldn’t understand why the WNBA would even play a game featuring their most popular player while the NBA Finals is going on. Per usual, they blamed the league for not reading the room correctly.