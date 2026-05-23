‘Caitlin Clark Has More Dawg In Her Than Buddy Buddy NBA Guys’: Fans Like How Indiana Fever Star Isn’t Looking To Make Friends On The Court

After missing her team’s previous game versus the Portland Fire, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark returned to the lineup on Friday night against Golden State Valkyries. Clark didn’t disappoint either as she scored a team-high 22 points while dishing out nine assists in the Fever’s home win.

The dynamic lead guard is known for her logo shooting, elite passing and fiery nature that at times can be considered brash or arrogant. That’s part of the reason the former No. 1 pick and Rookie of the Year has had so many dustups with opposing players, and her antics on Friday night once again showed that very thing.

Caitlin Clark got in Tiffany Hayes’ face after hitting a deep 3 in the Fever’s 90-82 win over the Valkyries 🍿👀



Clark: “You like that?”



Hayes: “Better get yo’ a** out my m*****f**kin’ face!”



Clark: “Bring it on. Let’s go. Step up.” pic.twitter.com/SqYMBMHnE8 — Who Likes Sports? (@WhoLikesSports) May 23, 2026

Clark Gon Clark

In a highly contested game versus an always tough Valkyries team fresh off a huge road win at the New York Liberty, the fiery Clark got her WNBA fine money’s worth.

The game featured plenty of trash talk and physicality, and Clark received a technical foul after a first-half altercation with Janelle Salaün, and later buried a logo three-pointer to taunt Valkyries veteran Tiffany Hayes.

Clark’s actions got fans @Jacobtheclipper talking heavy.

“Tell me why Caitlin Clark has more dawg in her than the buddy buddy NBA guys?

”Sis hits a logo 3 then gets in the defender’s face and talks her talk.”

But not everybody thinks of Clark that way.

Caitlin Clark in her return from an injury showed her competitive spirit, was surprised she got a technical, but wanted to limit her fines after a win. https://t.co/9qcBgZTwpI — IndyStarSports (@IndyStarSports) May 23, 2026

Clark Called Out By Other Fans

Clark’s taunting and trash talk didn’t go over with other fans and they let her know about it.

“Talking sh-t & walking away is a new form of P-SSY LMFAOOO , caitlin it’s embarrassing,” a fan said.

“That’s KLAN Clark for ya … Never fails with her clown ass,” another said.

“I really hope someone bust her ass!! I will pay the fine,” someone replied.

“When she talk sh-t it’s okay when they bully her and talk sh-t they complain,” a fan said.

“She scared but knows her team are going to protect her,” another fan quipped.

What’s Next For Clark?

Prior to Friday’s game the two-time All-Star and former Iowa Hawkeyes legend talked to the media about the mental challenges she’d faced in returning to the court after playing in just 13 games in 2025.

“I think, at the end of the day, it’s me and my confidence. Coming back from injury and having however many soft tissue injuries [in 2025] is a real mental challenge,” Clark said.

“These are the best players in the world, and if I don’t feel 100% confident in my body on Game 5 of the year, I don’t know if that’s really worth it in that scenario,” she continued.

Thus far in 2026 Clark’s confidence in her body and health seem to be on solid ground, and the Fever will need that to continue if they want to meet the lofty expectations placed upon them this season.