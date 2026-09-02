‘The Bar Just Keeps Dropping’: Fans Blast Angel Reese’s Player of the Week Award After Caitlin Clark Averaged 35.5 Points. Can They Unite Long Enough To Root For Both In FIBA Games? 

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are the two names that the WNBA has built its recent rise to prominence on. Even during a slow week, where no games are being played as the league takes a break so its superstars can compete in the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup in Berlin, Germany (September 4-13) the story is about Clark and Reese.

RELATED: ‘A Mystery To People Who Expect Greatness To Have a Certain Look’: Angel Reese Wins WNBA Player of the Week Award and Might Have Higher Ceiling Than Caitlin Clark

On the eve of watching the two most polarizing players in the game team up for the country, their fan bases are still addicted to the drama.

🏀 Week 14 Players of the Week 🏀



Western Conference: Veronica Burton | @valkyries

11.2 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 8.8 APG



Eastern Conference: Angel Reese | @atlantadream

14.0 PPG, 17.7 RPG, 3.7 APG#WNBASeason30 pic.twitter.com/wc0AjSV8zb — WNBA (@WNBA) September 1, 2026

Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese won the WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week award for the second week in a row after continuing her double-double dominance and improved offensive performance.

Caitlin Clark fans already had a hard time dealing with Reese’s first Player of the Week award that came a week after she was the subject of great ridicule for missing several layups in an OT loss to the Fever on August 16. Reese has been on a mission ever since. Despite some gaudy offensive games from Caitlin Clark – especially in her two games this week – Reese has prevailed as WNBA Player of the Week again.

WNBA Fans Attack Angel Reese For Winning Second-Straight POW Award Over Caitlin Clark

Social media would not give Reese her flowers without clouding the situation with another Clark-gets-screwed narrative.

So get this… Caitlin Clark had these two games:



37 PTS, 10 AST, and 8 three-pointers

34 PTS, 12 AST, and 6 three-pointers



And somehow this wasn't player of the week worthy? https://t.co/zjx1qBZpQP — 🏀𝓘𝓷𝓭𝓲𝓪𝓷𝓪 𝓕𝓮𝓿𝓮𝓻 𝓢𝓩𝓝🏀 (26-14) (@Mitchellf0r3) September 1, 2026

Responding to a repost of WNBA’s X post celebrating Reese, a user wrote, “@WNBA bias is showing!!. Caitlin Clark had these two games during the same week: 37 PTS, 10 AST, and 8 three-pointers 34 PTS, 12 AST, and 6 three-pointers And somehow this wasn’t player of the week worthy?”

“Tell us how you hate CC22 without saying you hate CC22… MeBounds and Bricks is player of the week? 😂,” wrote another WNBA fan. Some fans mocked the WNBA for its choice. One user commented, “Lmao even her fans are shocked 🤣🤣what sort of foolery is this.” “The bar just keeps dropping. She has shot 37.8% the last 3 games. 5-9=15 pts, 5-14=16pts, 4-14=11pts,” said another furious netizen. “So get this… Caitlin Clark had these two games: 37 PTS, 10 AST, and 8 three-pointers, 34 PTS, 12 AST, and 6 three-pointers. And somehow this wasn’t player of the week worthy?.” expressed another Clark fan.

Do Caitlin Clark Fans Have A Point About Player of the Week Voting?

Clark finished the week averaging a whopping 35.5 points, 11.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.0 steals per game, while Reese averaged 14.0 points, 17.7 rebounds, and 2.3 steals per game while leading the Dream to a 2-1 record.

The Indiana Fever guard currently has more games with at least 30 points and 10 assists than any other player in WNBA history (four). The three-time All-Star scored 37 points and dished out 10 assists against the Chicago Sky during award week (a career-high 8-12 from three), followed by 34 points, 12 assists, five rebounds, and three steals.

“Angel Reese just stats padding to get rebounds from her own missed shots to win player of the week is diabolical work,” one fan commented. “So not the player that got back to back 30/10 games? Do you even watch your own games??” another disgruntled fan mentioned.

Angel Reese Broke Rebound Records This Week

During the week, Reese also broke the WNBA single-game rebounding record with 26 rebounds in the Dream’s 78-71 win over the Los Angeles Sparks, eclipsing Hall of Famer Chamique Holdclaw’s record of 24 set in May 2003. To add to her record-breaking week, Reese broke A’ja Wilson’s single-season rebounding mark with her 458th rebound of the season. She also broke the WNBA single-season record after she earned her 29th double-double of the season.

The decisive moment most likely came in a game against Olivia Miles, Napheesa Collier and the league-leading Minnesota Lynx. Reese finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds in an 89-81 upset win.

Huge performances in big games won it for Reese, who won Player of the Week four times in her WNBA career.

Clark fans won’t give her any props.

Angel Reese & Caitlin Clark Already Among The Best To Ever Do It

According to Polymarket Hoops, Clark and Reese are the only two players this season to earn Player of the Week in consecutive weeks. In the same week that Reese took her award in preperation for Berlin, Clark became the first player in WNBA history to score 800 points and dish out 300 assists in a season, as well as the first to reach 300 assists and 100 three-pointers.

Having these two ballers who are legends already at what they specifically do on the court will be a flagship moment in WNBA and FIBA World Cup Basketball history.