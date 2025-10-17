‘Her Overall Game Was Lacking,’: WNBA Fans Have Venomous Debate Over Caitlin Clark Being Voted To AP’s Women’s College Basketball All-Time Starting 5

Caitlin Clark was named to AP’s all time Starting 5 of women’s college basketball, alongside Cheryl Miller, Candace Parker, Breanna Stewart, and Diana Taurasi. As with everything that has Clark’s name attached to it, social media was divided on whether or not the all-time leading scorer in college hoop shistory and 2x Naismith and John Wooden Player of the Year, who never won a title, should be placed among the greatest winners of all time.

“If points scored was the main metric then sure she should be on the list, but the rest of her over all game was lacking in College,” said one fan, who immediately received backlash from the pro-Clark contingent. “She led the country in assists three times,” said one Clark fan, scoffing at the idea that a player with her court vision and playmaking ability coudl lack anything.

Other fans thought that there were more deserving names such as 2x Naismith winner and four-time All-american Chamique Holdsclaw. Hodsclaw is the all-time leading scorer and rebounder in Tennessee basketball history. The 6-foot-2 multifaceted star out fo Christ The King in New York, led the Lady Vols to three consecutive NCAA National Championships from 1996 to 1998, including an undefeated 39-0 season in 1997–98.

Where’s Maya Moore & Chamique Holdsclaw?

Maya Moore won two national championships with the University of Connecticut in 2009 and 2010. During her college career, she also led the Huskies to two undefeated seasons and was named the NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player in 2010. Her college career is on par with Clark’s.

“She not top 5 tho Paige Bueckers is way more qualified for that,” said another.

Some fans dismissed the AP’s list altogether as more hype for the former Iowa star and current Nike brand influencer.

“Imagine acting like this matters,” said one netizen. “She won another popularity contest. The HANDS DOWN second best college player ever is second team on this list. It’s just a popularity contest.”

AP knew that it would have enough support for Clark’s placement on this list, especially among the fans who have no clue about the league’s history dating back to 1997 and just got into WNBA basketball because they were riding Clark’s multi-faceted popularity wave.

Caitlin Clark Redefined What the WNBA Is & Gets Her Props: Her Fan Base Is Loyal

Clark never won a national title in college, but gradually coaches and media started bending over backwards to praise her as not to appear to be hating on the quick rise Clark has enjoyed.

“CC is the greatest college basketball player of all time. Period. There would be no legitimate way to name this team without her on it,” insisted one fan on X. “Well she is the all-time leading scorer in all of college basketball, women’s and men’s, in addition to her high-level court vision and game IQ and sublime passing ability,” said another fan, suggesting Clark’s selection on the list is a no-brainer.

Dawn Staley Predicted Greatness For Clark Entering WNBA

The great Dawn Staley predicted her rise to stardom.

“Caitlin will go down as probably one of the best players to ever grace the league and she’s going to probably do it in half of the time that it takes any other great player..her passing ability, her court vision is second to none,” Staley said.

Clark has a ruthlessly dedicated fan base that borders on obsession. if you went through women’s college basketball history with a fine tooth comb you will find game-changers on Caitlin Clark’s level and better.

However, her story is very unique. She emerged at the perfect time and her battles with Victoria Secret model and WNBA star Angel Reese sparked a shift in how the WNBA is perceived throughout the sports world. She is the chosen one for an entire new generation of WNBA fans, who want to see her Top 5 on every list, regardless of whetehr or not she deserves the glory.