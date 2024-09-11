“Terrible Commissioner Who Clearly Has No Plan To Protect Players”: Cathy Engelbert Got Thrown Under Bus By Fans and Breanna Stewart For Protecting WNBA Brand

The rookie rivalry between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese and the influx of talented social media influencers has elevated the WNBA brand to new heights.

While the rivalry has certainly helped raise the status of the league among average sports fans, the fanbases of these women can be pretty ruthless when sitting behind the anonymous keys on a phone or computer – and at times, the various elements that fuel these fanbases brings out the worst in fans.

If some fans can so callously disrespect Russell Westbrook and LeBron James while standing within an earshot of them, then more fans are guaranteed to do similar things via social media.

Cathy Englebert Praises WNBA Cultural Impact and Cailtin Clark-Angel Reese Rivalry

During her recent appearance on CNBC’s “Power Lunch,” WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert was asked about the increase of racist, sexist and homophobic vitriol on social media — specifically in reference to the rivalry between Clark and Reese.

WNBA player Breanna Stewart didn't like WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert's answer when asked about the increase of racist, sexist and homophobic vitriol on social media.

Instead of denouncing these things, Engelbert instead chose to speak about the league’s increased cultural impact and money-making opportunities.

“There’s no more apathy. Everybody cares. It is a little bit of that Bird-Magic moment if you recall, from 1979,” Engelbert said. “When those two rookies came in from a big college rivalry, one white, one black. And so we have that moment with these two.

“But the one thing I know about sports, you need rivalry,” Engelbert added. “That’s what makes people watch, They want to watch games of consequence between rivals. They don’t want everybody being nice to one another.”

Some WNBA fans and players are not happy with this response. But where’s the lie?

Some are even calling for Engelbert’s dismissal as the league’s commissioner.

Fans Call For WNBA Commish Cathy Engelbert To Be Fired

One X user said “Serious question: How is Cathy Engelbert able to keep her job? What has she done to elevate the WNBA? They asked her about racism and sexism. She responded with verbal garbage that highlighted rivalry and endorsements. She needs to go ASAP and is a part of the problem.” Another wrote: “Like many of us have been saying, the @WNBA is complicit in pushing the rhetoric this season without regard for the players, their safety, or their mental health. The players are people, not just a product. Shame on Cathy Engelbert and everyone involved.” “Cathy Engelbert is a terrible commissioner who clearly has no plan to protect players in the league and is mentally stuck in 1979,” another said. “Cathy Englebert should not be the commissioner of this league… There’s been so many indications before but being asked about racism and saying it’s makes a good rivalry and its good for marketing is insane…” another wrote.

Engelbert has been WNBA commissioner since 2019 and the fact that she didn’t condemn the social media world that is also helping to push the league to new heights isn’t the crime people, such as New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart, are trying to make it out to be.

Stewart felt strongly enough about how Engelbert approached the question that she had to address it in the press.

Breanna Stewart Wanted WNBA Commish to Take Strong Stance On Inclusion

“To be honest, I saw the interview today, and since then have been in talks with Terri at the {WNBA Players Association},” the two-time Finals MVP said, per NetsDaily’s Lucas Kaplan. “I think that it’s disappointing to hear, because the way that the fans have surged, especially behind Caitlin and Angel coming to this league, but also bringing, like, a race aspect, to a different level.” “And you know, there’s no place for that in our sport,” Stewart continued. “I think that’s really what it is. We want our sport to be inclusive for race, for gender, and really be a place where people can be themselves. So we wish, obviously, Cathy would have used her platform in a different way and have made that a little bit better, just telling the fans enough is enough.”

Engelbert clarified her comments and said that there is no place for “hate and racism” in the league or in society whatsoever. So everyone got what they so desperately wanted.

Does WNBA Want To Start Attacking Fans?

But is that the area of focus WNBA players really want to take? Business is thriving, people are watching, and they want to take shots at the commissioner. We understand that there’s no room for racism and sexism in any sports league, business, or any other American institution.

But Engelbert is a respected and accomplished woman who is the head of the largest and most successful and popular women’s pro league in the world. She’s not sitting in a barn in Wisconsin, a bodega in the Bronx, a high school locker room in California or a modest hut in Fiji trolling people on social media and purposely creating division to get attention or just watch the circus unfold.

She’s handling real, tangible business.

The WNBA has always been at the forefront of fighting against social injustices. But was this the moment to go at the fans? The ones that are finally tuning in and locking in on what the WNBA has to offer.

Engelbert actually displayed the kind of tactical and emotional control you need in these moments. She didn’t want to make how the fans treat Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese the centerpiece of the conversation.

Also, you can’t control anything anybody does on social media. We are talking about fanatics here. The idea that social media has become the go-to opinions on what’s going on in the world, when everyone is behind some kind of veil and trying to sound smart, ruffle feathers or be mean, is ridiculous.

People have criticized the way WNBA handles business from their lack of charter planes to the low salaries, to the way they fail to promote certain players and events. Everybody has an opinion and that’s exactly what the league wanted.

New York Liberty’s Breanna Stewart Wrong For Challenging Commissioner

When people such as Brenna Stewart make these kinds of remarks coming at the commissioner for keeping it business and not allowing the opinions of total strangers to seep into or taint the public conversation about a league heading into the WNBA playoffs, it makes you wonder if the veterans — despite the elevated attention the league has gotten due to Caitlin Clark and others — really want the WNBA to move into its next phase as an organization.

Many of the league’s loudest voices have been discrediting Clark from the beginning. The veterans of the league haven’t fully embraced the fact that they aren’t actually running the league anymore. They hold power, but its no longer recognized by the people.

Calling out the commissioner because she chose to focus on the success of the league, the new “Bird-Magic” rivalry that has everyone talking about the WNBA in the first place is strange work.

If social media interaction has truly become a problem for players and the league, then tell the players they can’t engage in promoting their brands on social during the season.

That would be a disaster, however, and wouldn’t make it to the league’s governing door. People do what they want. You can’t control speech on social media. As commissioner she also has the right to refuse to entertain nonsense in the middle of the league’s finest hour.

Priorities. Priorities. WNBA players and leading voices need to focus on finishing this record season magnificently and building on the new $2 billion media deal, the chartered flights, the rise in attendance and ratings the league is enjoying.

WNBA Needs More CC and Chi Barbie Collaborations, Commercials

Business-wise, they are still operating in the deficit and need to focus on making the product and promotion the best it can be. Dismiss any narratives with more Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark collaborations.

If the league is truly riding this rivalry as the commissioner says, then where are the commercials? Magic and Bird did commercials together, playing off of that “rivalry.”

It gave fans an understanding that it isn’t that serious. Nobody hates each other, but on the court, they were NOT friends and dedicated to giving fans the best the league has to offer.

That would create a more unified fan base, with more respect for all players and I’m guessing, less fuel for the social media mosh pit. Instead of fighting an invisible enemy, keep coming up with creative ways to really milk this moment.