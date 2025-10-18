“I Can’t Stand What Napheesa Collier Did” | WNBA Owner Not Happy With Lynx Star’s Comments About Commissioner Cathy Engelbert

Minnesota Lynx superstar Napheesa Collier is currently rehabbing and preparing for season two of the “Unrivaled” league. Collier the two-way star has come under fire for her comments last month about WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert and her lack of leadership last month. The former UConn star even decided to cancel a meeting with Engelbert the following citing her lack of accountability.

Collier instead appeared on former VP Kamala Harris’s book tour and again she didn’t hold back in chastising Engelbert’s lack of leadership, which she called the “worst in the world.” While many current and former WNBA players agree with her sentiments and let it be known by social media and other commentary, one anonymous WNBA owner felt Collier should’ve kept their dealings and dialogue private even if they to believe Engelbert isn’t the person for the job anymore.

A WNBA owner spoke on on Napheesa Collier's comments about Cathy Engelbert 👀 pic.twitter.com/pXeop9100d — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 17, 2025

Anonymous Owner Calls Out Collier

In a report by ESPN, the owner, who chose to remain anonymous had this to say about Collier’s comments and actions:

“If I had a vote,” one owner said, “I would probably ask for a replacement.” It seems unlikely that any major leadership change will happen while CBA negotiations continue, and Engelbert told reporters at the Finals she’s “never been a quitter.”

“If you fire her now, it’s admitting weakness. It’s a terrible look for the league,” another owner said. “I can’t stand what [Collier] did. That was a private conversation. It makes me not want to fire her, even though I think she should be fired.”

It’s another layer to the growing tension between the owners, executives and players. What’s odd is that the owner sounds like they’re not the only one who want Engelbert gone, but they appear to be on a united front against the players.

Because of that a lockout is highly plausible if the two sides can’t come to an agreement on a new CBA that benefits both parties.

“She told me players should be on their knees thanking their lucky stars for the media deal I got them.” – 5x All Star Napheesa Collier recounts a conversation with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. Collier also joined her Lynx Coach Cheryl Reeve in blaming League office… pic.twitter.com/tJ784eKaQw — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) September 30, 2025

Collier Says She Was Tired

In her end-of-season comments Collier, the well-respected leader and spokeswoman for the players, didn’t hold back in her feelings about Engelbert.

“I’ve finally grown tired. For too long, I have tried to have these conversations in private, but it’s clear there is no intention of accepting there’s a problem,” Collier said. “The league has made it clear it isn’t about innovation, it isn’t about collaboration, it’s about control and power.”

Those comments caused a stir and has anonymous owners and executives speaking on the job security of the aforementioned Engelbert. The likelihood that she is replaced is really high at the moment, but it’s definitely something to ponder, and that’s seemingly what Phee’s goal was, to get the powers that be thinking.

She’s done that, and now let’s see where this goes.