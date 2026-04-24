‘U Forgot To Tell Them To Make Sure They Got a Bra On’: Fans React To Travis Hunter’s Wife Leanna Lenee Giving Unsolicited NFL 2026 Draft Night Advice To New WAGs

Travis Hunter and wife Leanna Lenee continue to defy the odds. At the very least when analyzing their relationship in the past you should have taken the over on the bet. Despite a rocky first year for Travis that saw him sidelined early when he damaged his LCL (lateral collateral ligament) and was done for the season in October, we haven’t heard a peep of negativity concerning the couple who was the center of social media analysis prior to Hunter being selected with the No. 2 overall pick.

Travis Hunter’s Wife Leanna Lenee Returns To Social Media

Lenee scaled back her social media output in the midst of backlash, but recently she offered some advice for wives and girlfriends of NFL players as the NFL draft kicked off on Thursday night, and Hunter’s wife knows all about being the woman in the spotlight beside a great player.

Lenee attended the 2025 NFL draft with Travis Hunter and his mother and also was in the building when Hunter won his Heisman Trophy in 2024. That was when she attracted even wider attention from social media, and she was shocked by the obsession people had with her. Which gave her a full understanding of what WAGs actually go through.

RELATED: ‘Bet She Divorces After She Has His Kid and Takes at Least $50 Million’: Judge Lets Home-Confined Travis Hunter Sr. Attend Tennessee Wedding of NFL Son and Leanna Lenee

Social Media Haunted Lenee During Travis Hunter’s Senior Season

Many narratives were created about Lenee based on people seeing her on television, judging her actions out of context and then running with a theme that always portrayed her in a negative light. Never as the supportive, loving girlfriend that she and Hunter always claimed.

During the Heisman ceremony, Lenee went viral when Deion Sanders, Hunter’s coach at Jackson State and Colorado, told her to stand up after Travis’ name was called. People had a problem with that. It was prior to the ceremony when Travis was walking off the field during his last home game in college and Lenee appeared to be irritated or upset by something. She received criticism for that as well, with people assuming she was making his moment all about her.

So, if anybody knows about being criticized just for being the wife or girlfriend of an NFL player, it is Hunter’s wife, so her advice to the new WAGs is probably valid in some way. She made a TikTok video to warn these women of what lies ahead and what to do and not to do if they don’t want to be the centerpiece of social media’s wrath.

Leanna Lenee Gives Advice To NFL Draft WAGs

“Don’t get in the camera, because if you get in the camera too much, you are an attention whore and you want this to revolve around you,” Lenee said in her video. “Also don’t avoid the cameras and sit down and try to dodge the cameras because then you don’t care about your boyfriend, or fiancé or husband and supposedly other people are going to have to tell you to sit up, when really you’re just trying to hide from cameras,” she added. “Number two, don’t stand up too fast because then you’re trying to make it about you. But also don’t stand up too slow because then you’re bored or don’t want to be there,” Lenee continued. Angel Reese is rooting for Travis Hunter and wife Leanna Lenee to work out and supported her advice to NFL 2026 Draft WAGs (Getty Images/Screenshot Leanna Lenee Hunter) “Don’t hug him before his mom hugs him, because then that’s wrong and his mother should hug him first. But also, hug before his mom because then it’s going to look like someone is trying to tell you to go hug him when really you were just trying to let his mom hug him first,” the advice went on in really specific terms. “Don’t cry, because if you cry then you’re dramatic. But also if you don’t cry then you don’t care about him and you’re just there for money. “Don’t wear heels because when your feet start to hurt and your man carries you then you’re trying to make it about you. But also if you don’t wear heels then you’re classless.

“Don’t smile too much because if you do, then they’re gonna think that you’re just there for money,” she added. “But also don’t forget to smile because if you’re not smiling, then you’re miserable and you actually hate him and you’re just with him for money.

“Cheer for your man because that’s important and if you don’t then you’ll get hated. But also don’t cheer too much because if you do you’re doing too much and you’ll be hated,” Lenee explained. “And that’s all, so, actually, don’t go,” she wrapped. Fans React To Travis Hunter’s Wife’s Advice To WAGs On 2026 NFL Draft Night Lenee’s advice for WAGS at the 2026 NFL draft definitely incited a riot in the comment section, as many people have been quietly waiting for a moment to pull her back into the social media mosh pit.

She got immediate support from her husband, who wrote, “U got this one,” along with a crying-laughing emoji.

The second comment was by none other than Atlanta Dream star and Victoria’s Secret model Angel Reese, who commented, “IM DEAD,” with laughing emojis.

Other fans criticized her attire, insinuating that she was thirst-trapping while yapping.

“White tank top without a bra was the wardrobe of choice to send this message, eh?” one user commented. “U forgot to tell them to make sure they got a bra on. Lol,” another observed. “Then…… you’re dramatic” literally just looking around for shit to say. I promise nobody’s paying attention to you b** we’re here to see our teams draft good players, not their girlfriends, wives, or fiancées to stand up and cry and hug and kiss they boyfriend,” another fan bluntly explained. “She’s right. You don’t wanna ruin these weird guys Parasocial relationship with these players ladies,” another fan sarcastically quipped. “F*–g women somehow making it about themselves hahaha,” another fan added. “Shut up, we can tell genuine females from entrapment females lmao,” one X user commented.

Leanna knew she would be stirring up some drama with that one. Maybe she misses the limelight after all, because the best way to not be judged is to not be seen. And she totally wanted to be seen when nobody even asked.