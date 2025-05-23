‘Bet She Divorces After She Has His Kid and Takes at Least $50 Million’: Judge Lets Home-Confined Travis Hunter Sr. Attend Tennessee Wedding of NFL Son and Leanna Lenee

Travis Hunter is continuing a life-changing 2025 by finally marrying his long-time fiancé Leanna Lenee – regardless of who likes it and who doesn’t.

Congratulations to Travis Hunter and his fiancée Leanna Lenee, they are getting married this weekend in Tennessee! 💒💍👰🏻‍♀️🤵🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/vFC8Mw7dZo — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) May 22, 2025

Hunter helped lead Colorado to a nine-win season, he won the Heisman Trophy as the best college player in the country while playing both sides of the ball. In April while his other much heralded teammate Shedeur Sanders dropped to fifth in the NFL Draft, Hunter was the No 2 overall pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars and signed a contract worth more than $46M with a $30.5M signing bonus.

So yeah, Travis and Leana are rich.

Leanna Lenee Gets Last Laugh On Social Media Haters As Wedding Day Approaches

If your greatest fear continues to be that Lenee will railroad Hunter, take half and he will become another cautionary tale for the young athlete, then she is definitely in position to make those nightmares come true. Both have, however, professed their allegiance and love for each, several times on any platform that would listen. And let’s be honest.

No matter how hard social media, other celebrities and athletes tried to tear Lenee down, uncovering old video footage and photos of her with men she was with prior to getting into a serious relationship with Travis, and twisting her words and intentions when on IG Live discussing her relationship with Travis, none of it has worked.

RELATED: ‘Your Type Is Cheater But Mine Isn’t’ | Shannon Sharpe Blasts Leanna Lenee For Throwing Travis Hunter “Under The Bus” To Save Her Personal Honor

Lenee is getting the rock and the baller, which is really every woman’s dream, right?

TRENDING: Travis Hunter’s fiancé Leanna Lenee was fired up to be at the NFL draft.



Right before the draft, she gave Travis a beautiful new Rolex watch.

pic.twitter.com/eTkCGKZkJR — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) April 25, 2025

As Hunter continues to excel and ignore clout-chasing criticism about his route running during his first preseason camp with the Jags, he received another gift in addition to his marriage tomorrow (May 24) in Tennessee.

Travis Hunter Sr. Gets Judge Permission To Attend Travis Hunter Jr.’s Wedding

Hunter’s father, Travis Hunter Sr. is currently serving one year in community control supervision, which confines him to his home unless working or attending a state-approved activity.

According to Hunter Sr.’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, the legal team pursued a lighter sentence, and requested permission to attend his son’s wedding, which will take place in Tennessee. The lighter sentence was denied, but Hunter Sr. was granted permission to attend his son’s wedding.

In his effort to get the sentence stringency reduced, Cohen argued to the courts that Travis could provide his dad with employment to “assist his son with furthering his very promising career” in the NFL, Yahoo Sports reported.

May 10, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) waits to be interviewed following rookie minicamp at Miller Electric Center. (Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images)

Why Is Travis Hunter’s Dad Under Home Confinement?

Hunter Sr. pleaded guilty to drug possession and was charged with illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. His original sentence was 90 days and three years of probation, including one year of community control supervision, his current stage.

Hunter Sr., was a star athlete in high school, excelling in football and track at Boynton Beach High School in Florida. He set records with his blazing speed in 4x100m relay. He has been present and active in Travis Jr.’s rise to NFL athlete and honor student.

Palm Beach Judge Blasts Sentencing Reduction Request As “Special Treatment”

Palm Beach County Judge Howard Coates reportedly lashed back at the request for sentence leniency, arguing that Cohen was looking to take advantage of Hunter being in the NFL.

“I hear these circumstances have changed, you know, my hat’s off to his son,” Coates said. “I don’t know if that changes the father’s situation for me. In fact, it’s given me some concern that you’re almost arguing for special treatment.”

According to reports, Cohen argued against the judge’s suggestion that they were seeking special treatment, insisting that situations have changed.

“If someone was to win the lottery and someone was to get a new job, if someone was to move to a different neighborhood, all those situational changes aren’t asking for favoritism whatsoever,” Cohen said. “What I’m saying is his situation has changed in that his son is able to employ him. His son is able to give him stable housing and a stable environment. Those things are not asking for special treatment, judge. Those are simply issues that arose that changed the situation of an individual,” Cohen continued. Coates didn’t back down, reasoning that for him to alter Hunter Sr.’s sentence because his son is now rich and famous would send the wrong message. “So you say, but probably 99 percent of the public out there that doesn’t have an athlete son who’s incredibly successful, might look at this and say, ‘This sounds like special treatment for the athlete’s father,” Coates said. Travis Hunter Sr. has been an active and integral part of his son Travis’ rise to NFL stardom, starting with the infamous “flip,” when Hunter, the No. 1 high school recruit in the nation, de-committed from Florida State and joined Coach Prime at HBCU Jackson State. The rest is history.

Social Media Reacts To Travis Hunter & Leanna Lenee Wedding Announcement

Hunter’s family will take the small wins.

“They told all of you trying to cancel them to eff right off. Do your thing Travis and good luck,” said one supportive fan on X. “Huge congratulations to Travis and Leanna! Wishing you both a lifetime filled with love, laughter, and endless blessings as you begin this beautiful journey together. Cheers to forever in Tennessee!” said another.

There are still doubters.

“I’m taking bets rn, she divorces his ass after she has his kid and takes at least 50 million!,” said one netizen. “Damn shame my boy couldn’t even see the red flags but he will find out the jury is out on this b**ch until otherwise,” said one angry netizen who still doesn’t trust Leanna’s motives with Travis. “hope he got a prenup,” said another on X.

Jacksonville Jaguars Executive Vice President Is Blow Away By Hunter

The Judge might not be happy with Travis Hunter Sr.’s lawyer’s request. Some folks might not be happy Trav and Leanna are getting married. But the Jaguars are more than happy the two-way sensation with the unlimited motor. Jacksonville Jaguars executive vice president Tony Boselli said he has been blown away by the Colorado Buffaloes star. Boselli praised Hunter’s athletic abilities and his character off the field.

RELATED: ‘Don’t Expect These Type of Gifts From Me’: Travis Hunter Lays Down $46.5M Financial Plan With Fiancée Leanna Lenee After $70K Rolex Gifted

“He is a supreme athlete with amazing body control,” Boselli said. “But I think my favorite thing that I’ve seen, and we believed this when drafted him, is the type of human being he is, the competitive nature, the desire to be great as an individual, the good teammate. The is the second overall pick, a guy who won the Heisman, is gonna play both ways, and he doesn’t separate himself out from the rest of the rookies or the rest of his draft class. Doing it right is really important to him.”

Hunter’s life is shaping up to be one of those American dreams that every person strives for. His bag is set. His personal life is grounded with a wife and inevitably a baby to follow in the next few years.