“New Day. We Doing Things…Different:” Deion Sanders Checks Folks Whining Over Shedeur and Travis Hunter Jersey Retirement

There was some backlash from social media and former Colorado Buffs players when it was announced that Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter would have their jerseys retired this week by Colorado for outstanding service to the school. Those two all-world players turned a forgotten wasteland into a prime destination and national television darling.

When it comes to the name “Sanders,”sometimes people get uncomfortable because standing on business is not just an expression but a way of life for them.

First it was the smear campaign against Shedeur, fueled by unnamed sources and hyperbole concerning his “cocky” attitude, that supposedly hurt his draft stock.

Shannon Sharpe already warned us to beware of “false narratives” and lies concerning Shedeur Sanders’ draft process.



Deion Sanders Addresses Negative Reactions To Shedeur and Travis Jersey Retirement

Deion Sanders was asked about the latest drama concerning the jersey retirement. The reporter described it as a “sore subject” and Prime didn’t mince words.

“It’s not a sore subject,” said Sanders, who recently signed a new $54M deal with Buffs Nation. “I don’t know if you know it but every jersey I played in is darn near retired, so it’s never been sore”

When asked what his response is to those members of Buffs Nation who spoke out against the scheduled jersey retirement ceremony, prime said:

“I don’t want to talk about this for too long. I’m gonna talk about this briefly and let it go…We talking about Shedeur.”

“If his last name weren’t Sanders, we wouldn’t have this discussion.” Coach Prime continued. “Only reason we’re having this discussion is because his last name is Sanders.”

Deion then refocused the energy on his team and all of the upgrades and vast accomplishments the university has experienced in his short time there.

“It’s been so many things accomplished at this university expeditiously it’s been unbelievable and I think we should be appreciative and thankful…We have a room full of wonderful people (reporters) that cover us and I don’t know if you were in this room two or three years ago…it’s a new day. We doing things a little different. The food is different …there’s a whole lot of things that are brighter and better because someone stands on business and makes it that way. He’s resilient when it comes to it being that way,” said Deion.

How Does Shedeur Sanders Handle Negative Draft Reports?

“The root to all of, it, it’s personal,” said Deion Sanders, calling the hate directed towards his son like he sees it.

When asked how the negative press affects Shedeur, Sanders emphatically stated, “He don’t care. Let’s get this straight he’s a Sanders. He don’t care..Travis don’t either..these guys are thinking about where they are going to spend their careers.”

If Not For Shedeur Sanders & Travis Hunter NFL Draft Would Be Dull

Without Shedeur Sanders and all of the opinions about his game and his dad and his personality, it’s clear that this entire draft process would be unattractive if not for the polarizing Shedeur Sanders. The disrespect and overanalysis concerning Shedeur has helped raise the draft stock of your quarterback such as Cam Ward and Jaxson Dart.



Let’s be real. People are more invested in seeing the Sanders family fail. At least that’s what it seems like.



Deon Sanders and Family Transformed Colorado: The Buffs Can’t Thank Them Enough

When you turn a downtrodden 1-11 program into the most coveted show on earth, especially in this era of 24-hour sports cycles then all of the accolades were worth it. It can’t be ignored what both of these young men did to elevate Jackson State and Colorado some folks are still uneasy with how they call their won shots and bet on themselves with no fear every time.



Deion Sanders Is A Walking Bag Wherever He Coaches

Deion has been transforming local economies at every collegiate head coach stop. He made Jackson State somebody for a quick minute and had the money rolling in Mississippi.

