“Still Will Be Cowboys Coach Next Year’: Deion Sanders’ 5-Year/$54M Mega Deal Doesn’t Convince NFL Fans He’s Staying In Boulder

Deion Sanders got his coaches paid and let the Colorado Buffaloes know that if they didn’t want him to entertain any more NFL offers, then show him the money. That’s exactly what they did.

The Buffs, who have risen in national visibility since Sanders arrived from Jackson State with his Louis Vuitton luggage in the form of Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, have approved a new 5-year/$54M contract for the NFL Hall of Famer turned celebrity coach, that will nearly double his pay to $10 million and more through 2029.

Sanders earned $5.7 million in pay last year when his team finished with a 9-4 record and was must-see TV for any casual sports fan. He was in the third year of a five-year contract that ran through 2027. The new deal adds two years to that and makes him one of the highest-paid coaches in the nation. He now is one of only nine-public-school head football coaches paid at an annual rate of $10 million or more.

He’s also elevated to top dawg as far as head coach pay among public schools in the Big 12 Conference according to USA TODAY.

Athletic director Rick George announced the new contract Friday.

“Coach Prime has revolutionized college football and in doing so, has restored CU football to our rightful place as a national power,” said George. “This extension not only recognizes Coach’s incredible accomplishments transforming our program on and off the field, it keeps him in Boulder to compete for conference and national championships in the years to come.”

Social Media Reacts To Deion Sanders’ New Deal

Of course, Sanders will always have his share of haters. It goes with the territory, and he has left most all of them with egg on their faces. Nothing changed after the announcement. He had his supporters and those who would rather he just go away.

“Why don’t people like him,” said one fan on Facebook, “Stayed with the school to help coach and be a mentor to a group of young men. Brought revenue to a struggling program. I never understood why he gets so much hate. “People hating but this program had 1 win before he came to boulder,” said one netizen “Best coach in the game, his record speaks for itself…,” said one fan who was overjoyed Prime was back in Boulder. “He made the whole NCAA fun to watch,” said another Coach Prime supporter.

Rumors Of Deion Sanders To NFL Are Done For Now

The constant rumor mill that has Sanders leaving Colorado for various NFL teams such as the Dallas Cowboys and Vegas Raiders can quiet down a bit now, as Deion is locked in for the next half decade and focused on building a new regime without the luxury of having his “sons” to lead the charge. There’s still fans out there, however, that won’t give up complete hope of seeing Coach Prime in the NFL soon.

“Still will be Cowboys coach next year,” predicted one fan.

“$55 mil cowboys contract coming 4/1,” said another.

Both Shedeur and Travis will be first round draft picks in April’s NFL Draft and there were rumors flying for months that Sanders might leave Colorado and follow those guys into the NFL.

Deion Sanders Got His Coaches Paid First: That Was Holding Up His Contract

Sanders has repeatedly said he is committed to Colorado. However, as of a few weeks ago, no deal was inked, and Sanders was very vocal on various platforms about wanting “my money.”

Earlier this month, Sanders made a remark about money on a show called The Morning Run. After praising Boulder and its scenic beauty, Sanders said, “These people better go and get money and stop playing. Bye. Bye.”

He also wanted to make sure that his coaching staff got paid. Colorado asked for a big-time program and that’s exactly what Coach Prime has been building, bringing in his HOF friend Marshall Faulk as the Buffs’ RB coach and promoting Warren Sapp to pass rush coordinator.

Coach Prime Building Star-Studded Coaching Staff: Ready To Work

Sanders recently secured former NFL lineman Domata Peko as a defensive line coach. Colorado recently gave a new contract to defensive coordinator Robert Livingston, which nearly doubled his pay from $800,000 last year to $1.5 million.

A new contract is reportedly in the works for offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, who is due to make $850,000 this year under his current deal.

“And these guys we’re bringing in, along with these guys I just announced, gives me tremendous comfort” said Sanders prior to signing the deal.

After locking in money, Sanders can now focus on his new venture with Colorado and continuing to elevate the football program and recruit high-level, five-star talent to Boulder.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to continue building something special here at Colorado,” Sanders said in a statement. “We’ve just scratched the surface of what this program can be. It’s not just about football; it’s about developing young men who are ready to take on the world. I’m committed to bringing greatness to this university, on and off the field. We’ve got work to do, and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else but here, making history with these incredible players and this passionate fan base. Lastly, has anybody got at least a five-bedroom home with acreage for sale?”

Love him or hate him, Deion Sanders has created a coaching brand that has elevated college football and transformed nobody programs into must watch entertainment.