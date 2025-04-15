“This Is Why People Don’t Respect Former Pro Athlete Kids:” Fans and Former Buffs Hate On Jersey Retirement Plans For Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter

Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter were the Louis Vuitton luggage that Coach Prime Sanders brought to desolate and nationally insignificant Colorado and completely transformed a 1-11 dud of a football program, winning nine games in his second season as coach, boasting the Heisman Trophy winner and inarguably one of the three best quarterbacks in the nation.

It’s clear to the unemotional college football fan how dramatically Deion Sanders and his Louis luggage popularized and legitimized the program. They were on TV every week and despite not advancing to the College Football Playoffs, were the most followed and covered team in the country — most definitely among casual sports observers. The legal triumvirate of Sanders, Sanders and Hunter moved the needle at a blistering pace, regardless of what side of the line you were on.

There’s a contingent of College Football fans and former Colorado players, including Chad Brown, who don’t agree with jersey retirement ceremony planned for Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter.

Fans On Social Media Complain About Announcement Of Jersey Retirement For Colorado Buffs Stars Shedeur and Travis

Now that Sanders and Hunter sacrificed to go to Colorado and then worked miracles, the program wants to retire their jerseys on Saturday, April 19th during Black & Gold Day at Folsom Field, but haters have a problem with it.

Once former Colorado star and NFL baller Chad Brown disapproved, that opened the flood gates.



Ok…

You win the Heisman, I get it. But at least a waiting period please.

As far as a CU #2, that will always be Deon Figures for me. Thorpe Award winner. CU HOF. College Football HOF. Massive part of bringing the National Championship to CU. Sealing int in the Orange Bowl. https://t.co/7sugqoE05K — Chad Brown (@chadbrown94) April 15, 2025

The same people who have been hating on Deion Sanders since he transformed Jackson State from an unknown HBCU with a glorious past to a national story, have more to say about the announced jersey retirement.

“Beyond r*tarded. Can’t wait to see Hunter fall out of the first day of the draft like the clown he is,” said one football fan who wasn’t pro-Hunter,” “Their teams went 13-12 overall & 8-10 in conference. “They lost the only bowl game they played in. Retire their jersey numbers?”, said another fan. “Beyond hilarious. Who cares bout lil sanders!,” said a third anti-Sanders netizen.

Shedeur and Hunter are no average athletes getting more props than they deserve. Both were Heisman contenders throughout the past two seasons. Shedeur led the country in plenty of categories and Hunter of course did something no one in history of Power 5 football has done. He also played more snaps, almost swept all of the national awards and was basically an All-American on both sides of the rock.

Social Media Won’t Cut Sanders Fam Any Slack Entering NFL Draft

Said one X user: “I’m a lifetime Buffs and Colorado fan. This should have come much later in life than this, if at all. This is Colorado trying to enshrine itself before any real glory has been achieved.”

After running out of knocks against the jersey enshrinement for Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, one fan finally found a way to blame Deion for all of this.

“This is why people don’t respect former pro athlete kids,” he said on X.

Neither of these players are average in any way. The outrage against them comes from the same characters that have been trying to undermine and downplay Deion Sanders’ unprecedented impact on college football. He’s the only reason many casual fans watch.

The same jealousy that makes adults act like third grade kids on the internet, also created this wave of negative draft narratives about Shedeur’s lack of humility, which according to draft experts, has led to him possibly dropping out of the first round. That won’t happen, but all of the negative feedback and unnamed sources are designed to bring this brother down, humble him and his Dad.

People can complain all they want. It’s the usual suspects. Meanwhile both Shedeur and Hunter are living great lives and enjoying the fruits of their labor.

Fans Comparing Shedeur and Travis Jersey Retirement To Bronny James In NBA

To compare Shedeur Sanders or Travis Hunter to Bronny James also shows a complete lack of knowledge pertaining to the situation. Bronny had a heart condition that limited him to less than a full season of college ball at USC and he’s barely done anything in the G-League, save for one 30 plus piece.

Everyone knows Bronny James doesn’t belong in the NBA right now but gave him the pass because his dad is LeBron James and is still playing. Bron can control a lot more being that he’s still active and breaking records.

The Lakers were the only team that would have drafted Bronny, and they waited until the 55th pick of the draft. Both Sanders and Hunter are self-made and will be Top 10 picks because they are really that good. Deion Sanders hasn’t lifted a finger to place them in the situation they are in. Other than providing NFL level coaching, father-figure support and helping them rise to the top of the food chain.

The amount of people wishing failure for these young men is crazy. Something tells me the naysayers will all be disappointed once their NFL careers play out.

