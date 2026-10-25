‘I Literally Never Cheated”: Leanna Lenee, Wife of Jaguars Star Travis Hunter, Sets Record Straight on Rumored Infidelity

Leanna Lenee, wife of Jacksonville Jaguars player Travis Hunter, has publicly denied long-running online rumors that she cheated on him. She also clarified that resurfaced party photos and videos date back to years before the couple began dating.

In a TikTok video, Lenee vehemently denied ever stepping out on Hunter. “I literally never cheated. I don’t know where that came from,” she said.

Lenee also addressed an old photo circulating online that reportedly involved a brief, 10-minute encounter years before she and Hunter began dating. She said social media had blown the incident out of proportion, explaining that she “definitely wasn’t dating him” at the time.

She also pushed back against criticism that she appeared stuck-up at the NFL Draft. “I was trying to hide a pregnancy from miserable people, but I never cheated. I don’t know where the rumor, misconception came from,” she explained.

Leanna Lenee, wife of NFL player Travis Hunter, has publicly denied long-running online rumors that she ever cheated on him. Lenee also clarified that resurfaced party photos and videos originated years before they were together. (Screenshot/Instagram Travis Hunter)

How the Infidelity Rumors Started

Rumors of infidelity gained traction online around December 2024, following Hunter’s Heisman Trophy win, and continued to circulate through social media clips and unverified claims.

Lenee and Hunter married in May 2025 and welcomed their first child in August 2025. The couple has also faced recurring online rumors about divorce filings and separation.

Despite the speculation, Hunter and Lenee moved forward with their relationship and marriage. The couple appears to be enjoying married life, despite continued scrutiny of their relationship on social media.

Fans Chime In

“So he’s doing good on the field so attention goes back to that since people can’t hate on his play? Sad people out there,” a fan said.

“Sleeve tattoo and Jesus cross pendant pick a lane,” another fan said.

“Some things don’t need to be addressed at all, folks moved on lol people need to mind their business, s**t be so cringe lol,” a fan commented.

“I’M THE PAPPY. SHE CHEATED,” a fan joked.

“This fool got her pregnant before the draft. And before they were married. Omg this fool is cooked. We got to wait years now before she cooks,” a fan quipped.

“Did they divorce or not,” someone foolishly asked.

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Hunter Is Having a Breakout Season as a Two-Way Player

Despite the ongoing drama surrounding his marriage — which appears to concern outsiders more than the couple themselves — Hunter, the former Jackson State and Colorado star, is having a breakout season with the Jaguars. He has primarily established himself as a full-time cornerback while seeing limited, specialized action on offense.

After splitting time more evenly between offense and defense during an injury-shortened rookie season in 2025, Hunter shifted to a defense-first role under head coach Liam Coen. He now plays nearly every defensive snap — around 98% in recent weeks — focusing on shutting down opposing receivers.

Hunter’s dynamic playmaking ability has also led to increased offensive usage. Rather than splitting his snaps evenly between both sides of the ball, he is deployed in a specialized offensive package designed to capitalize on his versatility.