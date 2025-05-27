‘Too Many Laws For The Person Without The Money’: Cam’ron and Mase Blast $46.5M Travis Hunter’s Decision Not To Make Wife Leanna Lenee Sign Prenup

Travis Hunter got married over the weekend to his one and only love Leanna Lenee, whose government name is Leanna De La Fuente. Congratulations poured in from fans and those who are supportive of their journey, especially in light of all of the past criticism and attacks Lenee endured from strangers who claimed to be looking out for Hunter’s best interests. Meanwhile, the haters also still exist.

Cam and Ma$e Think Travis Hunter Should Have Made Wife Leanna De La Fuente Sign A Prenup

Cam’ron and Mase were a part of the very vocal contingent of celebrities and podcasters warning Hunter to run for the hills before committing to a marriage with Lenee. Just days after the 2024 Heisman Trophy recipient married Lenee, Cam and Mase wasted no time in expressing their disapproval of the nuptials on their podcast “It Is What It Is.”

The issue of a prenup came up and the fact that Hunter didn’t have his fiancé sign one before they tied the knot. “Imma sit this one out,” Mase began around the 47-minute mark of the episode above. “I think when it comes to the young lady, she does have like different things that have transpired. For me as a dad, if that was my son, I would definitely be concerned.”

Mase did suggest that there are other ways for Hunter to “protect his assets,” and hopes that Hunter’s legal team has the proper mechanisms in place to avoid getting taken for half of his $46.5M NFL bag.

Cam’ron Says If He Gets Married, A Prenuptial Agreement Is Mandatory: But Why Do We Need Them?

Cam says he is getting a prenup under any circumstances, but especially if there were red flags in the past and she makes significantly less than him.

“They’ll try to hit you with that shit, ‘Why get a prenup if you really love me?'” Cam added. “…Do what you want, Travis, that’s up to you. I’m signing a prenup unless shorty getting as much money as I get or more than me. If you’re not getting more than me, you have to sign a prenup. It just works like that for me.”

But don’t expect Cam to even venture into such a union at this point. He went as far as to say that most of the problems in relationships occur when you enter into that legal contract of marriage.

“I don’t know why love needs to be defined by a piece of paper. Why we can’t just love each other? What money got to do with it,” Cam asked, before referencing the Remy Ma and Papoose divorce drama. “There’s too many laws for the person without the money,” Cam added.

Travis Hunter & Leanna Lenee Deactivated Social Media In Aftermath Of Attacks

Last year, Hunter and Lenee temporarily deactivated their social media accounts after the entire sports world started offering opinions about whether or not Lenee was taking advantage of the less-experienced and younger Hunter. Several comments she made on social media pertaining to their relationship also gave the impression that she was jealous of the Jacksonville Jaguars rookie’s Heisman fame.

Hunter took to Twitch to defend his fiancé, which only led to more social media backlash. Eventually Lenee faded out of the social media mill by shutting down her social accounts. But she made a public appearance on Hunter’s Draft night and then returned to social media recently as a married woman, glowing and taking an unspoken shot at all of the haters who hoped she wouldn’t make it to this point with Hunter.

To rub it in and express his love to his new fiance’, Hunter surprised his bride with a black Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 BRABUS 800 as a gift. Great taste in cars is something that Hunter definitely got from being a part of the Sanders clan during his college years.

Let’s not forget that Lenee gifted Hunter a Rolex worth $70K as a gift for being selected No. 2 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. So, they are already exchanging love, support and extravagance. So far it looks good, but to some OG’s who have seen a lot as it pertains to women, the verdict is still out.