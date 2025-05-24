“I’m Gonna Say What I Want To Say” | Claressa Shields Claps Back At Remy Ma In Contentious Back-And-Forth Over Papoose

As the back-and-forth between rapper Remy Ma and husband Papoose plays out for all to see on social media, a certain champion boxer is also in the fray. Following Remy Ma airing out her husband in an Instagram video on Thursday, champion women’s boxer Claressa Shields didn’t miss the opportunity to clap back after the femcee pretty much called her a home wrecker.

The “Conceited” rapper mentioned this about Shields…

“If you just turned 30 and allegedly just met someone 8 months ago that is 47 years old that I knew since you were 10 and was married to them since you were 13, and he has 4 biological children, one age 28 but will be 29, one age 25, another one age 24 but will soon be 25, and a 6 year old baby, and currently promising you a newborn while FINALLY agreeing to divorce 18 hours 54 minutes and 3 seconds ago, please refrain from speaking.”

Shields Responds Like She Does In The Ring

As the Flint Michigan native prepares to face Lani Daniels at Little Caesars Arena in downtown Detroit on July 26, she took the time to address Remy’s message to her and new beau Papoose.

“REMY MA!. Imma say what the f**K I want to say! Yes we gonna have a family! Yes we’re happy and yes you still invited to the barbecues and cookout long as you have a good attitude! Leave me and Pap alone nobody worried about you! July 26 is OUR only focus. And ain’t nobody scared of you EITHER! Sign them divorce papers Pap filed yesterday Miss.”

Shields Made History In The Ring

In her illustrious boxing career, Shields has made all kinds of history. Currently sitting at (16-0 with 3 KOs) the highly skilled Shields has won a total of eight championship belts across five different weight classes. She is the only boxer, man or woman, to have been the undisputed champion in three different weight classes in the four-belt era.

Shields also holds the distinction of accomplishing all of this in just 16 professional fights.

But, it also sounds like this verbal fight with Remy Ma is just beginning.