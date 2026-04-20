‘She Built Like Serena Back In The Day’: Clip Of Claressa Shields’ Appearance on Rocsi Diaz and Deion Sanders’ Show Had Male Comment Section At Their Feet

GWOAT Claressa Shields has been keeping herself in the news lately, and her man Papoose as well. Shields has been making her rounds and basking in the glory of still being undefeated, while trying to find an opponent worthy of creating a huge payday.

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Throughout her media travels in recent months was an appearance on Deion Sanders and Rocsi Diaz’s Tubi Show “We Got Time Today. In a particular clip, Shields was shadow boxing with Deion Sanders. She was wearing tight denim bottom flared jeans, with a designer denim top and a long blond wig.

Shields has gotten a lot of unwarranted criticism for being comfortable with her beauty and femininity while being an absolute beast of a boxer in the ring. It’s a balance that many people aren’t familiar with because their opinions and perceptions of masculinity and femininity are clear cut.

CLARESSA SHIELDS crashes out on trolls that keep calling he ugly. She tired of yall. pic.twitter.com/gX0CZsXcva — 🌏🌏 The Oracle/ ARISHEM🔱💨 (@piperboywilliam) April 20, 2026

In return it has led to questions about Remy Ma’s former husband’s true intention with the much younger Shields, who continuously had to dismiss a false narrative that she doesn’t consider herself a beauty.

Claressa Shields Was A Hit To Male Fans On “We Got Time Today” With Rocsi Diaz and Coach Prime

Shields didn’t seem to have any problems gaining fans during her one-on-one with Coach Prime.

“Thicker than oatmeal that’s been on the stove since 6am that you trying to EAT at noon but Facts though,” one observer commented. “She built like Serena back in the day,” another said “That’s the first thing I saw bruh,” said a third fan on Facebook. “Girl forget Papoose and give me the caboose,” one netizen begged. “Thicker than a snicker,” another fan added. “Thicker than cold grits,” one admirer commented. “Teacher booty,” quipped one netizen. “Pap gotta thickly thicken,” said one user. “Yall wish Remy was natural like this,” another Shields fan commented. “Whole lotta movement back there,” said another fan keeping with the theme of the thread.

There were negative comments that Shields has had to live with, but the majority of comments from the Black male contingent is that Pap got a winner.

Shields has said in the past that she plans to have a baby with Pap in the near future as she’s in her 30th year and her boxing career is slowing down as she’s obliterated everyone in her path. The fans even commented on a change in her body.

“Pap got them hips spreading,” one fan observed.

One user commented: “Damn she got the wagon. While another agreed that “She done got thick.”

Claressa Shields & Alycia Baumgardner Going At It

After a failed attempt to lure Laila Ali out of retirement for a pay-per-view/streaming extravaganza, Shields has focused her energies on a back-and-forth with women’s champion Alycia Baumgardner.

“That girl had you running tonight. Soon as you got tired and go touched up that girl had you on wheels,” Claressa commented in a video disparaging Baumgardner’s latest win.

🚨 Claressa Shields goes off on Alycia Baumgardner’s performance over Bo!



“Alycia you look like a f******amateur!” – Claressa Shields pic.twitter.com/DYGMXtaWnt — Fight Hub TV (@FightHubTV) April 18, 2026

Three-Belt Holder Alycia Baumgardner Won Her Latest Fight On April 17

Baumgardner won her most recent fight against Bo Mi Re Shin on April 17, 2026, by unanimous decision, retaining her WBA, WBO, and IBF titles. With her explosive power a match with Shields would be a great fit, but the weight difference would be hard to negotiate. Baumgardner has fought much of her career between welterweight and super featherweight. Her professional record stands at 18 wins, 1 loss, and 0 draws, with a knockout ratio of 41 percent.

Alycia Baumgardner Says Shields Would Lose To Mikaela Mayer

In the meantime, both fighters fan the flames and market the game by claiming to be enemies. Making an appearance on “The Ariel Helwani Show” last week, Baumgardner was asked by host Helwani about a rumored matchup between unified junior middleweight champion Mikaela Mayer and Claressa Shields.

Alycia Baumgardner sends a message to Claressa Shields‼️😤



“I could never be in an undercard!”- Alycia Baumgardner pic.twitter.com/NlSh6kn7Km — Fight Hub TV (@FightHubTV) April 15, 2026

“Honestly, my opinion is Mikaela Mayer would beat Claressa Shields,” Baumgardner said.

As far as a Shields vs. Baumgardner matchup?

“I never would say weight matters. I think skills matter,” said Baumgardner, who won a 2022 split decision over Mayer to unify three junior lightweight belts in a fight that served as an undercard for Shields’ unified middleweight championship win over Savannah Marshall.

At this current time, however, “The Bomb” says Mayer is the most formidable opponent for Shields.

“We have to talk about the skill set. We have to talk about the grit. We have to talk about the experience when we talk about a fighter, right? Mikaela Mayer, when her and I fought in London – amazing fight. Let me put this out there: We sold that show. Nobody was tuning in for Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall. It was Alycia Baumgardner and Mikaela Mayer that sold that show at the O2 Arena,” Baumgardner Said.